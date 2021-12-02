ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Top Stock Decliners Thursday as Stocks Post Gains

By Vidhi Choudhary
Street.Com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks were rising Thursday even as new cases of the omicron variant were discovered in the U.S. and the rest of the world. Here are some companies that took a hit on Thursday. 1. Apple AAPL | Down 1.1%. Shares of Apple...

www.thestreet.com

Markets Insider

Nasdaq falls nearly 2% as US stocks battered by Omicron volatility

US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap tech shares that were battered by the Omicron volatility. The disappointing November jobs report added an additional layer of uncertainty. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.355% from Thursday's 1.447% rate. US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap technology shares that were battered...
investing.com

Top 10 Stocks For 2022

Everyone is anxious to know which stocks are ready to outperform the stock market (SPY) in the new year. That’s why our team of editors put their heads together to come up with this list of the Top 10 Stocks for 2022. Read on below for more details.We just released a brand new special report that I know you will want to get your hands on.
stockxpo.com

Dow drops 200 points in final hour of trading on Friday, stocks head for losing week

Stocks dropped on Friday, after a disappointing November jobs report, as the market wrapped up a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 200 points, dragged down by a 2.5% loss in Boeing. The S&P 500 lost about 1.2%. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite dipped 2.3%. The major averages are on pace for a losing week.
stockxpo.com

Stocks fall on Friday to cap tumultuous week of trading from new Covid variant threat

Stocks dropped on Friday, after a disappointing November jobs report, as the market wrapped up a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.71 points to 34,580.08, dragged down by a 1.9% loss in Boeing. The Dow was down as much as 300 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 dropped 0.8% to 4,538.43. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.9% to 15,085.47. The major averages posted a losing week.
DailyFx

Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

This was a big week for stocks, with all three major U.S. indices falling as a couple of key risk factors took center-stage. While the Omicron variant carries a lot of unknowns, the Fed made a clear move towards more-hawkish policy this week, and with the unemployment rank sinking below the 4.5% marker for ‘maximum employment,’ the bank may be even closer to tighter policy in the effort of stemming inflation.
investing.com

3 Small-Cap Stocks to Keep an Eye on

Big-cap stocks are generally solid investments, but not all deliver the best returns. Sometimes small-cap stocks are better performers and reward investors with enormous gains. The TSX has a wide selection of potential multi-baggers. Among the names you should keep an eye on are Aura Minerals (TSX:ORA), Fire & Flower (TSX:FAF), and Field Trip Health (TSX:FTRP)(NASDAQ:FTRP).
investing.com

5 No-Brainer Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten its monetary policy, rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant are expected to keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally-sound mega-cap stocks UnitedHealth (UNH), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Oracle (ORCL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Broadcom (AVGO). These stocks are well-positioned to withstand market fluctuations and deliver stable returns. Let’s discuss.Although solid third-quarter earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs last month, the emergence of a highly infectious new COVID-19 variant, high inflation, geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper its bond purchasing have been fostering worrisome market volatility of late. Because these factors are not likely to dissipate soon, betting on mega-cap stocks with exceptional growth potential and strong fundamentals could be an ideal strategy to hedge one’s investment portfolio against the expected market fluctuations.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) shares moved upwards by 11.03% to $16.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.4K, accounting for 21.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $495.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Street.Com

5 Places to Find Deals as the Tech Sector Sees a Reckoning

Following month after month of speculative excess, we seem to be finally seeing a reckoning for high-multiple tech stocks in the wake of Jerome Powell & Co.'s recent hawkish turn -- a reckoning that's potentially being worsened by margin calls, blown options bets and fund redemptions. In spite of this...
CNN

Stocks pull back on weak jobs gains

New York (CNN Business) — What an end to a tumultuous week on Wall Street. Friday kicked off with disappointing news as just 210,000 jobs were added last month, much lower than expected. Stocks initially opened higher before dipping into the red. Investors were clearly hoping for better jobs numbers....
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Buy in December After the Recent Decline

2021 has become the year digital assets have gained mainstream exposure and provided early investors with plenty of gains. As a result, market participants are constantly searching for cryptos to buy, especially after pullbacks in prices of altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market has had a stellar year so far, it...
