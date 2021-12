Ok, so we’re back to Fortnite again. It seems that Epic Games has already started its enigmas going, as the whole world is trying to decipher the meanings behind it. Earlier today, a Twitter user by the name @freddythefox_YT has posted a video on Twitter, for which it’s believed it’s the tease of Fortnite’s next chapter, 3. He claims to have found the video while scrolling on TikTok, which is hard to believe.

