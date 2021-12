Playing in an MLS Cup final—let alone winning the trophy—is special. No one knows that more than the New England Revolution. The Revs have made five finals without walking away with the ultimate prize. That could change this year as the team enters the playoffs after breaking the single-season points record and lifting the Supporters’ Shield. There are plenty who are predicting that Bruce Arena’s men could hoist the cup.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO