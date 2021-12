The servers of two PlayStation exclusive games are being shut down. PlayStation has built a reputation for making and funding some of the greatest games and series including Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, The Last of Us, God of War, Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo, Death Stranding, Shadow of the Colossus, Infamous, and Ratchet & Clank. One PlayStation machine that doesn't have many great exclusives is the PlayStation Vita, largely because it was quickly ignored by Sony due to very soft sales. That said, it did have exclusives, like Freedom Wars and Soul Sacrifice, both of which are shutting down their servers on December 24, 2021.

