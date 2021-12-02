ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Wack 100 calls for stricter laws after deadly invasion at Clarence Avant’s home

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
rolling out
rolling out
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mr2EK_0dCQeqPg00
Music manager Wack 100 (Image source: Instagram – @wack100)

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music executive Clarence Avant, was shot to death Wednesday in an apparent home invasion in Beverly Hills, California.

Avant was the wife of 90-year-old music executive Clarence Avant and mother-in-law of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. Clarence Avant, who is known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” was present at the time of the shooting, as well as a security guard, but they were not hurt. Music manager Wack 100 blasted the senseless killing and called for the streets to come forward.

“No explanation or No excuses. She’s your mother, your aunt, your grandmother the family’s friend She didn’t deserve this. A lot of robberies & home invasions going down. DO WE DEFUND THE POLICE NOW? Naw laws need to change mandatory 25 yrs for a home invasion and the right to murder the ones found in your home or trying to gain entry. Eliminate the call the police or if there fleeing the home part of the law!

“This needs to be addressed. Streets & Prisons need to punish anybody that hits those jails. Needs to be a paperwork check upon entry …. Don’t WAIT UNTIL IT HAPPENS TO ONE OF YOURS,” Wack 100 posted.

An armed intruder allegedly shattered a sliding glass door and invaded their Trousdale Estates residence during the early hours of Dec. 1. The suspect came face-to-face with Jacqueline Avant and fired multiple shots. She was taken to nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was 81.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook also told the media that the attack may have been a deliberate target and not a random home burglary.

“Obviously, someone went into the home, we just don’t know what the purpose was. A lot of times people think home invasion when it comes to robbing or burglarizing a residence. … I think there are a lot of nuances to the term home invasion. I don’t think it’s a random attack, but I can’t speculate on that right now,” Stainbrook told the press.

The Avants were married 54 years and Clarence Avant received the Ahmet Ertegun Award and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021 alongs with Jay-Z last month. Netflix released a documentary titled “The Black Godfather” in 2019, which is still streaming, about Clarence Avant’s career.

Comments / 15

Robert Forsyth
1d ago

the problem is there's a certain race that does more home invasions than what their percent makeup of this country. they will call it racist because more these people would be locked up than any other race by per capita. just like the mandatory drug sentences that the president when he was a senator got passed. a certain minority ended up making up most of the prisoners. black activist calls it racist. but I'll go with Him. mandatory 25-year sentence but I want to put another one on the list 20 years mandatory for carjacking.

Reply(1)
6
Lucas Wesley
1d ago

Did he speak out for the senseless killings of Jaslyn Adams, Aniya Allen, Ace Lucas, Brison Christian, Lyric Melodi Lawson, Trinity Ottoson Smith, Paris Bradley and Alishah Porter? The last two were not only senseless, they were ruthless. Kidnapped, tortured, then shot and killed. Paris was burned a car along with her father. How do blacks decide which lives to speak up for and which lives to let go by the wayside?

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
rolling out

Diddy is looking to buy Sean John out of bankruptcy with $3M offer

Diddy is looking to save the day and buy Sean John out of bankruptcy. The business mogul founded the fashion and lifestyle brand in 1998 and sold the majority of the company in 2016 to Global Brands Group USA. According to a legal filing obtained by TMZ on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, SLC Fashion LLC, a company associated with Combs, has offered to purchase back the company for $3.3 million.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Florida law school honors Ben Crump

Attorney Ben Crump has been leading the charge over the past few years to help bring justice for the families of victims of racial and police violence that includes George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Breonna Taylor. St. Thomas University College of Law in Miami Gardens has taken note of Crump’s deeds and announced on Dec. 2 that they are creating a social justice center named after Crump.
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Grand jury says officer-involved shooting death of Pharrell’s cousin justified

A special grand jury found that Virginia Beach, VA police officer Solomon D. Simmons was justified in fatally shooting Pharrell Williams’ cousin Donovon Lynch in March 2021. The City of Virginia Beach held a two-hour news conference Nov. 30 as the city’s prosecutors stated that Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others in the moments leading up to the deadly shooting. According to a report from The Associated Press, Lynch placed a round into his handgun’s chamber and stood — pointing his weapon toward a parking lot filled with multiple people and police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
rolling out

Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert From Hell’ documentary

Hulu was put in the fire this week after a documentary on the deaths at the Astroworld concert was released on the streaming platform before being immediately pulled on Dec 1. The project received a lot of backlash on social media as people declared it was “too soon” for anyone to capitalize off the travesty.
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

Ye’s used truck becomes most expensive of its kind

Ye West’s old car broke records while up for auction in Wyoming. The rapper’s vehicle made history after his 2019 F-150 Raptor sold for $86,900, which made it the most expensive Raptor ever sold — at a sale at Musser Bros. Auctions that included a total of seven vehicles previously owned by the 44-year-old hip-hop star.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

R&B beauty Raiche shares how 1950s housewives inspired her hot new single

Some people are born for stardom and others are meant to appreciate it. Rising artist Raiche, who recently signed to GDE/Island Prolific/Atlantic Records, fits firmly into the former category, as she was touted as one of Billboard‘s “15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2021.” As she leaps into the New Year, Raiche does so with a blazing hot single, appropriately dubbed, “Burn Your Clothes,” which blends contemporary soul harmonies with hints of pop that make for a refreshing and unique sound all her own.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Avant
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Ahmet Ertegun
rolling out

‘House of Gucci’ film reminds Black designers not to undercut their value

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci is a shocking tale of family ties gone bad, and a captivating love story that turns dark, but the film also gives a crash course on one of the world’s most elite fashion houses. The Atlanta premiere was hosted by a Gucci-swathed and newly “peached” Marlo Hampton along with Atlanta Fashion Week (ATLFW) founder Angela Watts, and several Black designers on the cusp of national stardom despite operating within a very elitist and often racist industry.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Home Invasions#Murder#Streets Prisons#Trousdale Estates
rolling out

After fight for freedom, Chicago Santana back making music

Chicago Santana found himself on the wrong side of the law in the last few years and facing a 30-year sentence. Fortunately, he learned and understood the law and even after being offered an 8-year plea deal, Santana fought for his freedom and came out victorious. Wrongful entry and searches...
MUSIC
rolling out

Serena Williams to empower little black girls with new book

The 40-year-old tennis star has announced she is writing a book titled ‘The Adventures of Qai Qai’ based on her four-year-old daughter Olympia’s favorite doll, Qai Qai, which became an internet sensation when Serena gave the doll her own Instagram account in 2018. Qai Qai’s social media presence was brought...
TENNIS
rolling out

‘Black Girls Must Die Exhausted’ by Jayne Allen review – living a full life

Author Jayne Allen gives us an enjoyable and relatable peek into the life of main character Tabitha Walker, a “Black woman with a plan to have it all” in her early thirties and living in Los Angeles. Allen introduces us to Tabitha’s girlfriends, boyfriend, family, and her functioning ecosystem wrapped up in career and life’s pleasantries like boozy brunches. And then the boom drops as the central conflict is wrapped up around news Tabitha gets around her waning fertility and that news causes her to rethink life, love, and her timeline for getting all that she wants out of life.
SOCIETY
rolling out

Issa Rae drops innovative ‘Insecure’ mobile gaming app ahead of series finale

Issa Rae is going out with a bang as her hit series “Insecure” comes to a close and is in the midst of its fifth and final season. The actress and producer along with HBO have teamed up with Glow Up Games to create a new mobile app for fans of the hit show. The free-to-play mobile game “Insecure: The Come Up” lets players into the realm of Issa and her click along with all of the drama and life’s problems faced by the characters.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
rolling out

KimYe on good terms despite separation

Kim Kardashian and Ye West are said to be “on good terms,” despite their pending divorce. The 41-year old reality star filed for divorce from the “Jesus Walks” star in February, after six years of marriage, but the pair are still “keeping the peace.”. A source told E! News: “Kim...
BEAUTY & FASHION
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
88K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy