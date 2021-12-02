Wack 100 calls for stricter laws after deadly invasion at Clarence Avant’s home

Music manager Wack 100 (Image source: Instagram – @wack100)

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music executive Clarence Avant, was shot to death Wednesday in an apparent home invasion in Beverly Hills, California.

Avant was the wife of 90-year-old music executive Clarence Avant and mother-in-law of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. Clarence Avant, who is known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” was present at the time of the shooting, as well as a security guard, but they were not hurt. Music manager Wack 100 blasted the senseless killing and called for the streets to come forward.

“No explanation or No excuses. She’s your mother, your aunt, your grandmother the family’s friend She didn’t deserve this. A lot of robberies & home invasions going down. DO WE DEFUND THE POLICE NOW? Naw laws need to change mandatory 25 yrs for a home invasion and the right to murder the ones found in your home or trying to gain entry. Eliminate the call the police or if there fleeing the home part of the law!

“This needs to be addressed. Streets & Prisons need to punish anybody that hits those jails. Needs to be a paperwork check upon entry …. Don’t WAIT UNTIL IT HAPPENS TO ONE OF YOURS,” Wack 100 posted.

An armed intruder allegedly shattered a sliding glass door and invaded their Trousdale Estates residence during the early hours of Dec. 1. The suspect came face-to-face with Jacqueline Avant and fired multiple shots. She was taken to nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was 81.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook also told the media that the attack may have been a deliberate target and not a random home burglary.

“Obviously, someone went into the home, we just don’t know what the purpose was. A lot of times people think home invasion when it comes to robbing or burglarizing a residence. … I think there are a lot of nuances to the term home invasion. I don’t think it’s a random attack, but I can’t speculate on that right now,” Stainbrook told the press.

The Avants were married 54 years and Clarence Avant received the Ahmet Ertegun Award and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021 alongs with Jay-Z last month. Netflix released a documentary titled “The Black Godfather” in 2019, which is still streaming, about Clarence Avant’s career.