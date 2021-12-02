ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to Get Fortnite Tech Future Pack in Season 8 from item shop

By Shirin Akhtar
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Fortnite Tech Future Pack has been re-released in the game after a lot of speculations from the online community. The Tech Future Pack is a very recent cosmetics bundle that gives a brand new cyber-enhanced look to some of Fortnite‘s outfits. It has been released just today...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

How to get Fortnite x Moncler Classic Set: New Skins in Season 8

The Fortnite Fortnite x Moncler Classic Set has already arrived in the item shop of Fortnite, which is an online store that offers new items once in a while in Fortnite Battle Royale, and where you can find cosmetic items that you can use in the game. The set will include the Andre and Renee outfits, and is inspired by the 6 Moncler 1017 Alyx 9SM collection by Matthew Williams.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Some of the Best RPGs Ever Made

Some upcoming Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games have leaked, and if the leak is accurate, subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are about to get some of the best RPGs ever made. More specifically, and in fewer words, it looks Mass Effect Legendary Edition is coming to the subscription service, and coming soon. It remains to be seen, but it will likely be added via EA Play, which means it will be exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, who pay an extra $5 a month for additives like EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and tons of free anime.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Fortnite Crew Pack December 2021

The Fortnite Crew Pack is usually available on either the first of the month or the day before. In this case, it's been confirmed that the Crew Pack content will be released on Tuesday, 30 November at 19:00 ET. This is not the deadline for subscribing as you can do...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Halo Infinite players boycott item shop and demand big changes from 343

Halo Infinite has gotten off to a strong start, but the recent Fracture: Tenrai event has led to players boycotting item shop purchases completely. Like most free-to-play titles, Halo Infinite features numerous cosmetic items that can be obtained via in-game purchases. While it’s possible to play the game’s multiplayer modes...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Tech#Shop Right#The Tech Future Pack#Fortnite Tech Future Pack#Battle Royale#The Item Shop#The Tech Future Set#V Bucks#Pickaxe Tech Plate#Lucky 8#Neuralynx
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite: Season 8: Strike From The Shadows Week Explained

With Season 8 (and Chapter 2 along with it) winding down, Epic has once again made a Fortnite season overtime feel a little more interesting with a special event of sorts: Strike From The Shadows. More or less a continuation of what Wild Weeks started, Strike From The Shadows is...
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Apex Legends players furious with “illegal” Black Friday sale prices

Apex Legends brought some new Black Friday deals to the in-game store recently and not all of the community is impressed. Apex Legends has always been known for having great cosmetics. As a free-to-play game, cosmetic items and Apex Packs are a way for the developers to continue working and making great content for players.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to get Marvel Nick Fury Fortnite Skin

Fortnite is no stranger to a crossover. In fact, it’s become a trademark of Epic’s world-dominating battle royale. Marvel’s Nick Fury is the latest character to get the Fortnite treatment, so here’s how you can get your hands on him. With the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 nearly upon us,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Change Frame Rate In Fortnite

Fortnite menus are full of thoughtful customization options. From accessibility features to finely-tuned audio mixes to social settings and much more, Epic has gone to great lengths to make its massive platform suit players of all types. One thing many players want to do is adjust the frame rate in Fortnite, but that process can vary based on your platform. In this short guide, we'll show you how to change the frame rate, and what your options will be based on where you're playing Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Charlie INTEL

How to get Fortnite Nick Fury skin: S.H.I.E.L.D Set bundle & price

Epic Games have added the Marvel character Nick Fury as a new skin in Fortnite, and here’s everything you need to know about the new S.H.I.E.L.D Set, including the price. Fortnite has done multiple collaborations with Marvel in the past, with Carnage and Venom joining in Season 8, and the Season 4 Battle Pass consisting of superheroes. Spider-Man is also rumored to be arriving soon.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Season 8 Week 10 Challenges: How to complete new quests

Fortnite Season 8 Week 10 Challenges: Fortnite Season 8 challenges are exciting and Epic Games have been bringing up a lot of new stuff for its Battle Royale enthusiasts. These Challenges is proving to be a bit difficult for some players. As far as weekly challenges are concerned, location challenges...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get the Deino Hat avatar item in Pokémon Go

The Season of Heritage kicks off in Pokémon Go on December 1. A variety of unique events and seasonal tasks will appear throughout December and during the start of 2022. A unique reward released for December is the Deino Hat that you can wear on your avatar. In this guide, we’re going to detail what you need to do to unlock this hat for your Pokémon Go account.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Insider Leaks Exclusive Game Similar to PS3 Classic

Another upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive game has leaked, and according to the report, it's reminiscent of a classic PS3 game from 2010. In fact, from the sounds of it, it may even make some hardcore and nostalgic PlayStation fans a little jealous, as the PS5 could use a game of this ilk. According to not just one report, but a few different reports, Xbox is teaming up with Stoic Studio for an Xbox exclusive, and it's not going to be the type of game you'd expect. You'd expect the pair to make a tactical RPG, because this is what the team -- comprised of former BioWare developers -- has exclusively made up until this point in the form of The Banner Saga, The Banner Saga 2, and The Banner Saga 3, three great games that despite failing to generate immense commercial success, racked up several awards and critical acclaim along the way. In other words, they are a talented studio.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy