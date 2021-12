Referencing the ever-popular design movement of the same name, U+A designed the Bauhaus House in Beit Aryeh-Ofarim, Israel, just north of Jerusalem and east of Tel Aviv. The private home houses music lovers with an appreciation for simplicity in design as not to overtake the natural landscape. The color palette begins with white, which covers most of the surfaces and larger elements, like the stairs and kitchen island. Pale grey floors add warmth and texture while remaining minimalist, with shades of grey popping up throughout in furnishings and design details.

