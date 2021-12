How do I sum up nine semesters of lessons learned, people met and memories made in the correct words? My answer: I cannot, but I will give it my best shot anyway. I put off writing this letter until I was absolutely, positively out of time to procrastinate any longer. (To all our reporters reading this, please do not follow suit — turn your stories in when you’re actually supposed to). I struggled to materialize my thoughts as I say one last farewell to the paper I have dedicated so many hours of my life to.

JOURNALISM ・ 3 DAYS AGO