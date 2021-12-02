ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Restoring Colorado's forests lost to wildfires

boisestatepublicradio.org
 2 days ago

A year after Colorado experienced devastating wildfires, efforts are...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

‘We're One Cigarette Away': Illegal Marijuana Farms Pose Wildfire Risk in California's Parched National Forests

After a two-and-a-half-mile trek through thick brush, Mourad Gabriel stepped into a small clearing. A month earlier, this half-acre swath of the Cleveland National Forest, nearly invisible from the air, had been an illegal marijuana grow worth more than an estimated $1.2 million. The Forest Service’s law enforcement officers had hacked down the plants, but Gabriel and his team were there to cart out nearly 3,000 pounds of trash, and to clean up something else the drug traffickers left behind: poison.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Westword

COVID in Colorado: Spread Extreme in 61 Counties

Last week, the Jefferson County Board of Health urged Governor Jared Polis to take more forceful action to weaken the latest spike of COVID-19 infections in Colorado, such as implementing a statewide face-covering order for all indoor public spaces — a suggestion he shows no sign of accepting. The board also "requested the flexibility for local jurisdictions to implement mitigation procedures in certain settings, such as a vaccination passport program, in lieu of universal masking requirements." The latter prospect prompted an alert about potential orders from the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation regarding a Jeffco board of health meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. today, November 22.
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

Late-season wildfire rips through Montana farming town

A late-season wildfire pushed by strong winds ripped through a tiny central Montana farming town overnight, burning several homes and grain elevators that had stood for more than a century, authorities said. Officials were assessing the damage in Denton on Thursday morning while crews continued to fight the fire. About...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Deadline

California Lost Thousands Of Giant Sequoias In This Year’s Wildfires, State Officials Say

California lost nearly a fifth of its treasured giant sequoias trees in wildfires over the last two years, officials revealed on Friday. Earth’s largest trees were consumed by fires in Sequoia National Park and surrounding Sequoia National Forest. More than a third of the groves in California were affected, with an estimated 2,261 to 3,637 sequoias destroyed. Last year, 7,500 to 10,400 giant sequoias were lost. Added with this years’ total, that brings the losses to 13% to 19% of the trees, which are native to 70 groves along the western side of the Sierra Nevada range. The parks have been the setting for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Drought: Help Us Jet Stream!

DENVER(CBS4)- Colorado is not alone in the dangerously dry pattern locked in place over much of the country. The weekly drought monitor is out and it show Colorado and most of the western half of the country are feeling the effects of this no-moisture season! Credit: CBS4 The primary reason most of the moisture making storms have only been hitting the Pacific Northwest, Great Lakes and Northeast is the Jet Stream. The jet stream is the river of strongest winds about 30,000 feet high that drives storms and cold waves. For the last several months the jet stream has been locked over...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Public Radio#Npr
cbslocal.com

Cal Fire Helping Restore Forests At Its Davis Seed Bank

From 6-inch seedlings to giant sequoias 150 feet tall, California trees are a precious resource, and their recovery after devastating wildfires is no small task. So, after putting out the flames, Cal Fire is also working to help restore forests. We got a chance to go inside the agency's reforestation center in Davis.
DAVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
cpr.org

In Colorado, lost-and-found contacts you

For the first time, the state’s unclaimed property division is proactively seeking owners. Colorado’s statewide lost-and-found program has accumulated more than $1 billion in unclaimed money since it was created in 1987. Lately, the program’s been trying something new: It’s proactively attempting to find the owners of that money. In...
COLORADO STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

California wildfire fallout: Timber industry confronted by too many dead trees, warns of damaged forests

This year’s mega-fires may be contained, the fire fronts extinguished and late flareups tamed by early season rain. But a secondary disaster has only just begun among the acres and acres of dead trees left behind. While the giant firestorms of 2017 and 2018 destroyed more homes and killed more people, the wildfires in 2020 and 2021 killed more trees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
realvail.com

Tough choices loom for wildlife planners in process of restoring wolves to Colorado

When Colorado voted in 2020 to reintroduce gray wolves to the Western Slope, the victory was by no means a landslide for wolf advocates. Just 50.9% of voters supported Proposition 114, a citizen-backed initiative that required the state to develop and implement a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves west of the Continental Divide by Dec. 31, 2023. In the part of the state that will be home to the wolves, just five out of 22 counties supported wolf restoration. The measure was much more popular with voters east of the Rocky Mountains.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Can the Colorado Climate Corps Help Prevent Devastating Wildfires?

Experts say the new work relief program is only part of the puzzle. Three of the five largest wildfires in Colorado’s history occurred in 2020, burning more than 620,000 acres. Launching next month, the Colorado Climate Corps hopes to prevent similar catastrophes before they ignite. Some, however, question whether the coalition can achieve the goal it’s set for itself.
ENVIRONMENT
kunc.org

Colorado Edition: Early childhood education; the end of wildfire season

It’s no secret that the pandemic has impacted the field of early childhood education. But in addition to program closures, there have also been major staffing shortages as many educators leave the field to pursue more lucrative careers. We talk to Scott Bright, owner of ABC Child Development Centers and Bright School Age Centers in Greeley; Jennifer Stedron, executive director of Early Milestones Colorado; and former Denver preschool teacher Luke Afman to learn about the changing industry.
COLORADO STATE
The Tribune

FEMA has awarded $2.6 million to Colorado for 2020 Cameron Peak Wildfire

DENVER — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Colorado with $2.6 million to cover assistance costs for 143 state and local cooperating agencies and the Colorado National Guard while fighting the Cameron Peak wildfire in Larimer County, according to the agency. “FEMA’s Public Assistance program reimbursements are made on...
COLORADO STATE
WOWK

Wildfire burns into central Montana town, destroys houses

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A late-season wildfire pushed by strong winds ripped through a tiny central Montana farming town overnight, burning several homes and grain elevators that had stood for more than a century as the state continues to see warm temperatures into December, authorities said. Officials were assessing the...
ENVIRONMENT
thechronicle-news.com

Drought takes hold of SE Colorado, raises increased concerns for area livestock producers, wildfire risks

Parts of southeast Colorado, including Las Animas County, are experiencing abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released on November 24, shows parts of Las Animas and southern Otero Counties are experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions. In far eastern Las Animas County residents are seeing severe drought.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy