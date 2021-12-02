ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Home Alone' house could be yours for a night

By Rachel Treisman
 2 days ago
The 'Home Alone' house in Winnetka, Ill. will be available to rent through Airbnb for one night later this month. The $25 stay will also include junk food, booby traps, a film screening and other holiday hijinks. Sarah Crowley/Airbnb

Calling all fans of Christmas movie classics: The iconic house from the 1990 film Home Alone will be available to rent on Airbnb for one night only this holiday season.

Up to four lucky mischief makers will be able to stay in the McCallister family's house on the night of Dec. 12 for just $25, the rental company announced on Wednesday. Renters can request to book the suburban Chicago property beginning Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. CT.

That's thanks to elder brother Buzz, aka actor Devin Ratray, who is hosting the stay — even though he and his family (everyone except the pet tarantula, this time) will be out of town on their annual holiday trip.

"You may not remember me as particularly accommodating," 'Buzz' said in a statement. "But I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home — my pizza, even — with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time."

It is not clear who owns the house, or how exactly it made its way to Airbnb. The family who owned the property at the time of filming sold it to the current owners in 2012 for $1.5 million, according to the Chicago Tribune.

While the house is certainly the main attraction, it's not the only advertised perk of the overnight stay (no Kevin included though, sorry).

Ratray told People that anything fans could possibly remember from the first movie will be available — short of paint cans in the face. He said he hopes it will be snowing like it was in the film, and is excited about giving fans the opportunity to experience the house for themselves.

"You've seen the movie so many times, you've seen the Christmas tree in the front room, you've seen the staircase, people running up and down, you've seen the kitchen where Buzz lovingly barfed up all the cheese pizza. Now you get to walk through that," he said, adding that the mess has long since been cleaned up.

Airbnb says it will welcome its guests with a "cozy holiday scene" including twinkling lights and a Christmas tree, as well as a meet-and-greet with a real tarantula, a LEGO set to take home and "all of the '90s favorites their hearts desire," from Chicago pizza to a candlelit dinner of microwavable mac and cheese.

It also promises booby traps ("but don't worry — you'll be setting them, not sidestepping them!") and "surprisingly searing splashes of aftershave and ample opportunity to scream into the mirror."

"This holiday season, we're playing by my little bro's rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad's aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide," Buzz writes in the property listing. "Just stay out of my room, okay?"

Guests will wrap up their night of hijinks with a screening of the franchise's latest installment, Home Sweet Home Alone. The new film, out now on Disney+, follows a married couple trying to steal an heirloom from a resourceful kiddo whose family left him behind on a holiday trip to Japan.

And, like the best presents, this gift also gives: Airbnb says it will make a one-time donation to Chicago's La Rabida Children's Hospital, though does not specify the dollar amount.

The listing describes the 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house as being tucked away on a picturesque street in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, and calls the neighborhood a friendly one "despite past encounters with crooks and folklore about Old Man Marley."

Airbnb adds that guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago, and those hoping to reserve the home must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and company safety practices.

It's also monitoring local infection rates and mandates as the omicron variant spreads, and says it will offer guests a $1,000 travel credit if the stay ultimately has to be cancelled.

Here's hoping these lucky renters will be able to safely get — and stay — home alone after all.

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

