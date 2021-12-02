ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronomers find 2 supermassive black holes — the nearest to Earth ever discovered — are merging into a 'monster'

By Jake Epstein, Morgan McFall-Johnsen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qb55G_0dCQbQpx00
This image shows close-up (left) and wide (right) views of the two bright galactic nuclei, each housing a supermassive black hole, in NGC 7727, a galaxy located 89 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Aquarius. ESO/Voggel et al.; ESO/VST ATLAS team. Acknowledgement: Durham University/CASU/WFAU

Astronomers on Tuesday said they found two supermassive black holes — the nearest pair to Earth ever discovered — that are merging into a single "monster."

The cosmic couple was located 89 million light-years away from Earth in the galaxy NGC 7727, according to a study in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Scientists measured the mass of each black hole by watching how the pair's gravity affected the movement of nearby stars. Observations using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope revealed the black holes were just 1,600 light-years from each other in the sky, a tiny distance relatively.

"The small separation and velocity of the two black holes indicate that they will merge into one monster black hole, probably within the next 250 million years," Holger Baumgardt, a professor at the University of Queensland, Australia said in a statement.

The larger black hole contains the mass of 154 million suns, while its smaller partner is a still-whopping 6.3 million solar masses.

But Karine Voggel, an astronomer at the Strasbourg Observatory in France and lead author on the study, said there is "no cause for concern."

"No these two black holes are not dangerous to us!!" she wrote on Twitter after the discovery was announced. "They are astronomically close but that is still *really* far away from us."

Comments / 3

Related
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Supermassive Black Holes#Astronomer#Astronomy Astrophysics#Twitter
ScienceAlert

Unnerving Study Reveals There May Be No Warning For The Next Supervolcano Eruption

Some of the key warning signs that geologists typically look out for ahead of a supervolcanic eruption may not actually be present in every case, according to a detailed new study of the Toba volcano in Sumatra, Indonesia. The findings suggest that the gigantic eruptions from Toba some 840,000 years ago and 75,000 years ago were not preceded by a sudden influx of magma into the volcano's reservoir. Instead, the magma collected steadily and silently ahead of the blasts. Crucially though, the second super-eruption needed less than half the time for magma to build up than the first – 600,000 years rather...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

An Epic Lunar Eclipse Is Coming Tomorrow – The Longest of Its Kind in 580 Years

Space lovers are in for a treat this week. Late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning (in terms of US time zones), you'll have the chance to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.  And don't let the 'partial' part fool you – this lunar eclipse will be pretty much as close as you can get to a total eclipse, with more than 97 percent of the full moon cast into a red hue by Earth's shadow (NASA says 99.1 percent will be covered, whereas Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles says 97 percent). At its peak, only a...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
Fast Company

Don’t panic, but NASA is gearing up to defend our planet against catastrophic asteroids

Later in November, NASA will launch its first major test of humankind’s planetary defenses. A cube-shaped spacecraft will begin a 10-month journey across the universe, fated to meet with orbiting double asteroids Dimorphos and Didymos 7 million miles from Earth. The voyager will collide with Dimorphos, the smaller of the two celestial bodies, at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour. And if all goes well, the resulting crash—calculated to astronomical precision—will deflect Dimorphos’ orbit by roughly 1%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vegetarian Times

The Only Total Solar Eclipse of 2021 Is Happening This Saturday

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. If you missed that pre-Thanksgiving lunar eclipse, don’t worry. There’s another chance coming right up for you to stay up late and ponder the stars. On Saturday, December 4, 2021 there will be a total solar eclipse for nearly two minutes.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Humanity Won’t Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent AI

It’s only a matter of time until super-intelligent AI robots will be roaming the Earth and taking many of our jobs. We’ve all seen such scenarios in sci-fi movies, and while we thought that they were only the outcome of human imagination going berserk, reality says otherwise. Scientists have become...
TECHNOLOGY
lostcoastoutpost.com

Beaver Moon to Blood Moon: Tonight Will Feature the Longest Partial Eclipse in More Than 500 Years! Let’s Hope Humboldt is Lucky Enough to See It.

If by some sort of miracle, the clouds part and the moon is clearly visible late tonight/ early Friday morning, then Humboldt County residents will have the opportunity to view a significant celestial event — an almost total lunar eclipse will take place starting at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday and will reach its peak at about 1 a.m. on Friday.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Massive Asteroid Will Approach Earth Tomorrow

In case you weren’t aware, a 430ft asteroid is currently hurtling towards earth. And it’s expected to approach earth tomorrow. But don’t go selling all your belongings and living like you’re dying just yet. The asteroid isn’t going to cause an apocalyptic event. The space rock is only expected to make a “close approach” (phew!).
ASTRONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

314K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy