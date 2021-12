I started seeing the buck around the end of October but only in early morning 2 to 3 a.m. early. As the time shifted in early November he was more frequent and closer to shooting light. After reviewing my camera data for the month there was very little time between 1 a.m. and shooting light that deer were not in close to my stand, so I was forced to hunt the open field about 75 yards from my stand and attempt to grunt and rattle him out of the woods.

