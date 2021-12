We’re officially just two weeks away from one of the best times of the year; fantasy football playoffs. By this time of the year, the waivers are looking as dry as ever. This means it is time for us to get a little sneakier and find some deep depth to stock the end of our benches with. We, as you know, are always on the hunt for running backs with a path to opportunity. But this week there's not any to be found sitting on waivers, meaning it's time to pivot; pivot from running backs to some sneaky late-week receivers.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO