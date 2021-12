For the Buffalo Sabres, the start to the 2021-22 season was a bit of a surprise. October was a hot month, with the team going 5-2-1 in their first eight games before hitting the proverbial wall when the calendar changed over to November. Now more than 20 games into their season, the Sabres have regressed back to the median and are looking like a team that will miss the playoffs.

