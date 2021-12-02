ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW Health SwedishAmerican sounds alarm as COVID hospitalizations breaking records

By WTVO
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Doctors with UW Health SwedishAmerican hospital say they are seeing more COVID-19 patients now than at any previous time during the pandemic.

The health system held a press conference Thursday afternoon to sound the alarm as surgeries and other procedures are being delayed to accommodate a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations.

SwedishAmerican says it is currently treating 105 patients suffering from symptoms of COVID-19.

Illinois reports over 11K COVID-19 infections Thursday, highest in a year

Doctors recommended vaccinations and booster shots to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Since the announcement of the new omicron variant of the virus last Friday, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new nationwide plan to combat the spread “not with shutdowns or lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more.”

The administration will ramp up messaging to encourage adults, particularly seniors, to get booster doses at local pharmacies, including a town hall campaign through AARP.

The administration’s upcoming rule to require private insurers to cover at-home testing is still being drafted, and many details remain to be worked out, including under what criteria they will be reimbursable, officials said.

Comments / 8

Thomas Donahue
1d ago

i just went to ER .CAUSE I SPRAINED MY KNEE?? GOT RIGHT IN AND RIGHT OUT?? SO STOP THE PANIC AND LIES!!!!!... IF IT WAS SO ALARMING YOU WOULD NOT OF GOT ME IN AND OUT SO QUICKLY

Reply(3)
4
 

