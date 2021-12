TUESDAY, Nov. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new imaging drug that can help identify ovarian tumors during surgery. The drug, Cytalux (pafolacianine), is meant to improve a surgeon's ability to detect ovarian cancer while operating on a patient. It is administered intravenously before surgery and is used in conjunction with a near-infrared fluorescence imaging system approved by the FDA for use with the drug.

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO