Vivo V23e is officially the first smartphone from the V23 series: Vivo decided to start releasing the new lineup with the most affordable variant. Right after the V23e, the Chinese giant launched its 5G variant with slightly different specifications but similar pricing in the Asian market. Now, a lot of people are wondering what are the differences between Vivo V23e and V23e 5G, especially because they look like the same device at first glance. This is the reason why we published this comparison between their specifications. Given that these are similar phones, we will focus on the main differences between them instead of telling you which one is the best like in the other spec comparisons.

