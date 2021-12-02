ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Miami Marlins 2021 Season Review: RHP Preston Guilmet

By Matt Melton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigned by the Miami Marlins as a free agent last April, right-hander Preston Guilmet make a total of two appearances with Miami at the major league level during the 2021 season. Out-righted from the 40-man roster in late-October, Guilmet was granted free agency shortly after where he is currently a free...

FanSided

Miami Marlins: Looking Back at the 2021 Opening Day Roster

We obviously know how the 2021 Miami Marlins season played-out overall as the Marlins finished fourth in the NL East with a 67-95 overall record. However, what about the players who composed the 2021 Opening Day roster?. Looking Back at the Miami Marlins 2021 Opening Day Roster. The Marlins 2021...
MLB
fishstripes.com

Grading Miami Marlins pre-lockout offseason moves

The Miami Marlins made a flurry of moves right before the MLB lockout began. Naturally, the fanbase has a lot of mixed opinions about them. Today, I grade all the moves that the Marlins have made so far. 1. Marlins acquire Louis Head in exchange for player to be named...
MLB
FanSided

Miami Marlins: What Moves have NL East Opponents Made this Offseason?

As we are now a few weeks into the offseason, there have been a few noteworthy moves that the Miami Marlins have made over the last two weeks. The Marlins not only agreed to a contract extension with shortstop Miguel Rojas, but also added to the bullpen by acquiring right-hander Louis Head from the Tampa Bay Rays. In addition to those two moves, the rumor-mill has also been churning surrounding the club as Miami has been linked to several top outfielders, as well as a potential extension with star pitcher Sandy Alcantara being finalized.
MLB
fishstripes.com

Miami Marlins’ Biggest Needs of 2021 MLB Offseason

After a 2021 season in which they finished 67-95 and missed the playoffs by a sizable margin, the Miami Marlins find themselves entering a pivotal 2021 MLB offseason. First and foremost, the organization must decide what they’re trying to be. Are they slow-playing their position in the National League and continuing their long rebuild? Or will they look to accelerate their position in the standings and make a 2022 playoff push?
MLB
calltothepen.com

Starling Marte wanted to return to Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins had their chances. Starling Marte wanted to remain in South Florida, to be a part of what the Marlins are building. The Marlins, by all accounts, wanted Marte to return as well. They had attempted to extend him during the season, only to trade him when the counteroffer was more than they expected. Then the Marlins were heavily involved in his market in free agency.
MLB
FanSided

Miami Marlins: What a potential Ketel Marte trade would look like

In a recent report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, one interesting note included was that the Miami Marlins have previously expressed interest in trading for Arizona Diamondbacks star centerfielder Ketel Marte. Now obviously, the two teams cannot partake in trade talks during the MLB lockout, but it is clear the...
MLB
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

After getting no qualifying offer from the Brewers, Avisaíl García gets a four-year, $53 million deal with the Miami Marlins

As it turned out, the Milwaukee Brewers probably could have made a qualifying offer to free-agent outfielder Avisaíl García and gotten away with it. With no draft-pick compensation attached to him, García signed a four-year, $53 million deal Sunday with the Miami Marlins as activity increased prior to an expected lockout of players by management by Wednesday that would freeze transactions.
MLB
FanSided

Miami Marlins sign free agent shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder

With rumors circulating about other potential moves that the club will make over the next one-to-two days, the Miami Marlins made another move on Sunday afternoon by signing free agent utility man Ray-Patrick Didder to a minor league deal. Miami Marlins sign Ray-Patrick Didder to a minor league deal. A...
MLB
FanSided

Miami Marlins sign Free Agent Outfielder Avisail Garcia

After acquiring right-hander Louis Head in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays almost two weeks ago, the Miami Marlins have made their second move of the offseason by acquiring a free agent outfielder on Sunday afternoon. Miami Marlins sign free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia. According to Craig Mish of...
MLB
ESPN

Avisail Garcia, Miami Marlins reach 4-year MLB deal, sources say

Outfielder Avisail Garcia and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a four-year, $53 million contract, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Sunday. The Marlins will become Garcia's fifth team. The 30-year-old is coming off his best season, hitting 29 home runs with 86 RBIs -- both career bests -- for Milwaukee in 2021.
MLB
Miami Herald

A look at the Miami Marlins’ arbitration-eligible players and decisions to be made

The Miami Marlins, like many other teams around Major League Baseball, anticipate being active during the next few days before the league’s collective bargaining agreement is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, a which point a lockout is set to go into place until MLB and the MLB Players’ Association agree on a new deal.
MLB
FanSided

UNC Baseball: Jacob Stallings traded to the Miami Marlins

The former UNC baseball backstop is on the move, as he’ll be joining the Miami Marlins organization. With Major League Baseball’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) set to expire on December 1 at 11:59 PM EST, teams are making a last-minute effort to make moves prior to what is anticipated to be an upcoming lockout period.
MLB
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Breaking Down a Potential Cedric Mullins Trade

Out of all the news coming out of baseball at the moment, one report that made some headlines around the league in recent days is the Baltimore Orioles potentially listening to trade offers for star center fielder Cedric Mullins. Could the Miami Marlins have interest in a potential trade?. When...
MLB
leadertimes.com

Pirates send Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings to Miami Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings is coming to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins acquired Stallings from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday in exchange for pitcher Zach Thompson and prospects Kyle Nicolas and Connor Scott. Stallings, 31, is coming off the best season of his career. He earned his first Gold Glove for his handling of an inexperienced […]
MLB
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Brinson DFA’d, 10 players tendered among roster moves

With the MLB non-tender deadline having officially passed, there were a few notable roster moves made by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night that were not trade or signing related. Miami Marlins designate Lewis Brinson for assignment. Arguably the most-notable move was the Marlins designating outfielder Lewis Brinson for assignment...
MLB
abc17news.com

Marlins introduce Garcia, who already calls Miami home

MIAMI (AP) — Avisaíl García made his lone All-Star Game appearance on the Miami Marlins’ field. He has owned a house in the city for a few years. The native of Venezuela considers Miami home. That said, he still had to pass Derek Jeter’s test. It was at a breakfast with García a couple of weeks ago when Jeter needed assurance that the 30-year-old outfielder truly understood what it would mean to join a team that is building around a young core and thinks it’s on the cusp of finally starting to realize its potential. García passed, and he’s now a Marlin.
MLB
iheart.com

Tampa Bay Rays Trade Joey Wendle To Miami Marlins, Sign Ji-Man Choi

(via Tampa Bay Rays Communications) - The Rays have traded infielder Joey Wendle to the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielder Kameron Misner. Misner, 23, has hit .258/.365/.412 (144-for-558) with 14 HR, 83 RBI and 37 SB in 144 games over two minor league seasons (2019, 2021). He split last season between High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola, batting .253/.355/.433 (100-for-395) with 29 2B, 12 HR, 59 RBI and 26 SB. He ranked among Marlins minor leaguers in doubles (1st), homers (tied for 6th), extra-base hits (44, 3rd), runs (70, 3rd), RBI (4th), hits (6th), walks (57, 5th) and stolen bases (tied for 4th). Following the season, he played 23 games for the Mesa Solar Sox and his 7 HR tied for 2nd in the Arizona Fall League. He is currently ranked by MLB.com as the No. 21 prospect in the Marlins system. He was selected by the Marlins in the supplemental first round (35th overall) of the 2019 Amateur Draft out of the University of Missouri.
MLB
