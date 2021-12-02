ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Advanced technology offered to help detect abnormal heart rhythms

By Vanessa Le
 2 days ago

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Prairie Cardiovascular and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital are now offering advanced technology solutions to detect abnormal heart rhythms.

Officials said the Medtronic LINQ II TM Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM), is a small, wireless medical device for patients experiencing infrequent episodes of atrial fibrillation, syncope (fainting) or have experienced a stroke of unknown cause.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is one of the most common cardiac arrhythmias, in which the upper chambers of the heart beat very fast and irregularly so the heart cannot effectively pump blood to the rest of the body. Sometimes, arrhythmias are infrequent and require continuous, long-term monitoring to record irregular heart rhythm data to detect underlying conditions.

Officials stated that the LINQ II ICM can wirelessly and continuously monitor a patient for up to four and a half years. They said it is the world’s first to feature remote programming, potentially reducing the need for patients to come into the office to have their device settings adjusted in-person.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to provide patients with monitoring pathways they can remotely rely on and use,” said Jessica Prange, MD, cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular. “The timely remote programming technology paired with improved accuracy and device longevity allows us to better manage patients who experience cardiac arrhythmias and define treatment protocols without them having to come into the office.”

According to officials, the LINQ II device is one-third the size of a AAA battery, placed just beneath the skin through a small incision (less than half an inch) in the upper left side of the chest, using a minimally invasive procedure. The device was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020.

To schedule an appointment with one of the doctors of Prairie, call 888-4PRAIRIE or visit www.Prairieheart.org .

Free smart thermostats available

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Central Illinois may get an opportunity to get a smart thermostat through Ameren. That’s a thermostat that monitors how you use your furnace and air-conditioner. Ameren says it can also help customers save up to 15% on their bill. They said the smart thermostats help you control the temperature […]
Macon Resources restarts Parent’s Night Out program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) is restarting their Parent’s Night Out program (PNO) for children with developmental disabilities and their siblings. Officials said this program gives parents and guardians a few hours of free time while their children benefit from social interaction, educational programming, creative play, crafts, games and holiday activities. “MRI […]
