U.S. SEC mandates Chinese companies detail ownership structure, audits

By Katanga Johnson
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -Chinese companies that list on U.S. stock exchanges must disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a government entity, and provide evidence of their auditing inspections, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday. The rule advances a process that could lead to more than...

www.metro.us

