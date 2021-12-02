Police: Man charged with abduction in 2019 arrested in Johnson City as fugitive from justice

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man previously charged with forcible sodomy and abduction in Southwest Virginia was arrested in Johnson City as a fugitive from justice.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department states that Charles Dykes, 44, of Jonesborough, was arrested Thursday morning when officers saw him walking near Sunset and Sundale Drive.

The JCPD reports Dykes was recognized by his “distinct facial tattoos” and because officers were aware of his outstanding warrants in Virginia and Washington State.

In 2019, Dykes faced the following charges in Smyth County, Virginia:

Forcible Sodomy

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Abduction

Those charges stemmed from an incident during which the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office reported Dykes had held an 18-year-old woman at gunpoint and assaulted her.

The Smyth County Circuit Court confirmed to News Channel 11 that as of Thursday, there was an outstanding warrant on Dykes for violation of probation with an original conviction on the charge of attempted abduction.

Dykes was not convicted on the other previous charges, according to court clerks.

The JCPD release states that Dykes was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice after his warrants were confirmed Thursday. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Dykes is being held without bond, and an arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning, according to the JCPD.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.