Hardware lasts forever and on Saturday afternoon, the 2020-2021 Lake Land women’s basketball team received a keepsake that they will cherish for the rest of their lives. At halftime of the men’s contest against Mineral Area, the college honored the Lady Lakers by presenting them with their national championship rings. Former Teutopolis Lady Shoe Olivia Niemerg and Altamont Lady Indian JoAnna Schultz were among the individuals. Former Effingham Heart Abby Weis was also a member of the team but could not attend due to Maryville having a game on the same day.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO