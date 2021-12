Hockey players progress at different rates in the NHL, ranging from being ready right away to some who will never quite get to the needed caliber. Somewhere in between those extremes lie the late bloomers: players who maybe don’t progress as much as observers would like in their first few seasons, but eventually become at least regulars in a lineup. I’m not sure he truly fits the “late” part because of how young he still is, but New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha has been blooming under Lindy Ruff.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO