4-H offers activity guide

marionrecord.com
 4 days ago

A new 4-H guide to holiday activities...

marionrecord.com

Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Holiday giving opportunities, activities offered

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles about giving opportunities and hol- iday activities around Fort Leavenworth. Every year organizations on Fort Leavenworth arrange opportunities for the community to give its support to others in the area, and some offer ways for people to give back to their loved ones in the process.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
okmag.com

A Comprehensive Holiday Activity Guide

A big fan of holiday tunes? Spread some joy by singing them in a caroling outing with friends or family. Pro tips: Pick a handful of easy songs to memorize – from “Jingle Bells” to “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” Ensure you’ve got a good range, from classics to more modern fare.
FESTIVAL
supertalk929.com

Allandale Mansion offering self-guided tours Dec. 4, 5

Allandale Mansion in Kingsport is covered in Christmas lights and décor for the winter season, and families will have an opportunity to tour the grounds in December. Allandale will offer self-guided tours of the mansion and grounds to see its historic features, which are decked out top to bottom in Christmas cheer.
KINGSPORT, TN
12tomatoes.com

Popular Snack Food Recalled for Containing Wire Mesh

Flowers Foods first announced a recall for several of their Tastykake products on October 31st, 2021. That recall has been expanded to include nine product lines that have been distributed across the east coast. The company was notified by one of its vendors about the possible metal wire mesh contamination...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
KENS 5

Texas BBQ at its finest | People have traveled to take a bite of this brisket

It takes one to know one. So, it's safe to say there are many firefighters who may know their way around a grill. And pit master Ron Patterson Junior would have to agree. "I look at my food as an art form. Anybody can put a piece of meat on the pit, but it takes a true person that really loves that piece of meat to give it the care it needs," said Patterson.
TEXAS STATE
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
kidsactivitiesblog.com

No-Bake Church Window Cookies Recipe

Our No-Bake Church Window Cookies recipe is my go-to holiday cookie, because it only requires 5 ingredients, and it’s so quick and easy to make!. The line between candy and cookie is blurred with this chocolate-covered marshmallow confection, covered with shredded coconut and chopped walnuts (you can omit the last two if you aren’t a fan, or if there is an allergy).
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's Cornflake Cookies (No Bake)

Made with cornflake cereal, peanut butter and a couple of other ingredients, these Cornflake Cookies are no bake, tasty and super easy to make!. I can't remember when I first started making Cornflake Cookies, it has been so long ago. It was one of those recipes that was passed down to me and one that everyone looks forward to during the holidays. With the extra chocolate drizzle over the top, it gives it a nice contrast in flavor that we absolutely adore. This recipe makes a large batch of cookies so it's perfect for cookie exchanges! Trust me, they do not last long! If you are looking to add to your classic cookie collection then you need to make this Cornflake Cookie recipe!
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
Popculture

Dairy Queen Revives Holiday Treat Just in Time for Christmas

Dairy Queen fans can rejoice, because one beloved holiday treat is finally returning to the Dairy Queen menu just in time for Christmas. The ice cream chain marked the start of December by returning the festive Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat to restaurants nationwide, though the delectably pepperminty treat is not here to stay.
RESTAURANTS
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Idaho Only

Foodies Rejoice As This Small Town In Idaho Was Named A Secret Food Destination

If you are a foodie, you know there are some pretty incredible and downright delicious places to eat in Idaho. While many of these restaurants are scattered around the state, there is one small town where you can enjoy a plethora of appetizing food options. In fact, this small town was recently named by Conde Nast Traveler as a secret food destination in the United States. So, if you are ready for a trip in Idaho that will excite your taste buds, pack your bags, and off we go to the small town of Ketchum.
IDAHO STATE
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Mom’s magical Christmas cookie

My mom’s cookies look like normal, boring, everybody’s-had-one frosted sugar cookies. The Kid and I discuss them each time we’re lucky enough to get our mitts on some. We can’t figure them out. How is it that this little, regulation baked good can pack such an extraordinary punch? We joke that maybe she puts crack in them, or fairy dust.
FOOD & DRINKS

