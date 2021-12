The Small Business Administration last year hurried about $3.7 billion in pandemic relief to companies that were likely ineligible for those funds, according to a new audit. The SBA’s inspector general, Hannibal Ware, said there was an “unprecedented amount of fraud” in the way the agency handled relief funds, and some of the money went to self-employed people whose claims of having more employees were “flawed or illogical.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO