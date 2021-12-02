ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Roundup: Chinook Launches China-based San Reno Therapeutics

biospace.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle-based Chinook Therapeutics partnered with an investor syndicate led by Frazier Healthcare Partners and Pivotal bioVenture Partners China to launch SanReno Therapeutics, a China-based company that will develop, manufacture and commercialize kidney disease therapies for the Asian market. Chinook has granted SanReno exclusive rights to develop and commercialize atrasentan...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Acute Pancreatitis Treatment Market: Device-based Therapy to Dominate the Global Market

Acute pancreatitis is a sudden inflammation in the pancreas due to various reasons including gallstone, systemic disease, and heavy alcohol use. Usually, gallstones cause about 40% of cases of acute pancreatitis. Mild acute pancreatitis is treated with short-term hospitalization where fluids are given by vein (intravenously), analgesics are administered for pain relief, and nutritional diet. Moderately severe acute pancreatitis requires hospitalization for a longer period of time and patients are given intravenous fluids. In case of severe acute pancreatitis, patients are admitted to the ICU for further treatment.
Fox News

China poses global strategic threat: Jaffer

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
beincrypto.com

Defiance Launching First NFT-Based ETF

Defiance ETF is launching the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). By tracking the BITA NFT and Blockchain Select Index, the Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NFTZ) offers investors thematic exposure to blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems, including NFT marketplaces and issuers such as Coinbase and Playboy. While only offering exposure to the companies and not cryptocurrencies directly, it is one of the first ETFs to tap into the burgeoning market for NFTs. The index is rules-based and rebalanced on a quarterly basis, and the fund carries a management fee of 0.65%.
biospace.com

Atara Biotherapeutics Reported Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today reported the grant of an aggregate of 21,438 restricted stock units of Atara’s common stock to seven newly hired employees and stock options to purchase an aggregate of 24,017 shares of Atara’s common stock to four such newly hired employees. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Atara’s Board of Directors and granted under the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of December 1, 2021, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Atara, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
omahanews.net

EU launches new USD 340bn global connectivity strategy to counter China's BRI

Brussels [Belgium], December 2 (ANI): The European Commission (EC) has announced a new USD 340-billion global strategy to boost sustainable links around the world called Global Gateway, a move being seen as a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). "We aim to mobilize investees up to 300 billion...
biospace.com

AstraZeneca Objections Torpedo $8 Billion Sobi Acquisition

Less than three months after Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) agreed to be acquired by Advent International and GIC Special Investments for nearly $8 billion, the deal has fallen through after AstraZeneca withheld its 8% stake from the buyout offer. Advent, Singapore-based GIC and Sobi needed the support of 90%...
delmartimes.net

San Diego oncology startup Lengo Therapeutics being acquired for $250 million

San Diego oncology startup Lengo Therapeutics is being acquired by publicly traded Blueprint Medicines for $250 million in cash — and possibly more if it hits certain milestones — to push forward an experimental precision treatment for patients with non-small-cell lung cancer. The deal announced Monday, Nov. 29, aims to...
biospace.com

Suono Bio, Inc. Announces Exclusive Patent License with MIT for Portfolio of Granted IP Covering Formulation-Independent Drug Delivery

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Suono Bio, Inc., the company revolutionizing the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced it has entered into an exclusive world-wide patent license with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Brigham and Woman’s Hospital, and Massachusetts General Hospital. The associated patents broadly cover foundational elements for the rapid, targeted delivery of drugs, including gene therapies, throughout the gastrointestinal tract.
biospace.com

Zymeworks Announces Second Janssen Bispecific Antibody to Begin Clinical Development Utilizing Azymetric™ and EFECT™ Therapeutic Platforms

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that Janssen Biotech, Inc. (“Janssen”) dosed the first patient with JNJ-78306358, a bispecific antibody developed using Zymeworks’ Azymetric™ and EFECT™ therapeutic platforms. This is the second Janssen bispecific program utilizing Zymeworks’ proprietary technology platforms to enter the clinic this year, following the announcement in August of Janssen’s dosing of the first patient with JNJ-78278343.
biospace.com

Demand for Extraoral Dental Radiology Equipment to Capture Major Chunk of the Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market

A Fact.MR survey on dental radiology equipment demand outlook offers detailed analysis on the key growth drivers and trends affecting demand in the market. The survey also provides insights on the competitive landscape of global dental radiology equipment market. As per the report, market players are expected to focus on product launches as key strategies to gain competitive edge.
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Link Health to obtain global rights for Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy

Link Health Pharma has entered a non-binding term sheet to acquire worldwide rights for Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic bone cell therapy, ALLOB. ALLOB contains human bone-forming cells obtained from adult donors’ cultured bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells. The latest collaboration comes after the two companies and Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma Company signed...
martechseries.com

Weibo Corporation Launches Global Offering

Weibo Corporation , a leading social media platform in China, announced the launch of its global offering (the “Global Offering”) of an aggregate of 11,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Weibo is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “New Shares”) and Sina Corporation (the “Selling Shareholder”) is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which are to be converted from the Class B ordinary shares of the Company prior to the listing of Weibo’s Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as defined below (the “Sale Shares,” and together with New Shares, the “Offer Shares”). The Global Offering comprises of a Hong Kong public offering of initially 1,100,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing on November 29, 2021, Hong Kong time (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”) and an international offering of initially 9,900,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (including 5,500,000 Sale Shares) (the “International Offering”), and listing of Weibo’s Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “9898.”
KPVI Newschannel 6

ABM Therapeutics Receives IND Approval in China for BRAF Inhibitor ABM-1310

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- ABM Therapeutics (ABM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on treating brain cancers and cancer metastases, today announced that its IND application for ABM-1310, a new-generation BRAF inhibitor, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to conduct Phase 1 clinical trials in patients of advanced solid tumors with BRAF mutation in China. This is the first clinical candidate and IND approval obtained by ABM Therapeutics in China.
Spaceflight Now

China launches surge of space missions

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. China has launched four space missions from three different...
beincrypto.com

China Mulls Launching Digital Yuan-Based Exchange in Beijing

China is considering establishing an exchange for trading digital assets in Beijing. As part of the State Council’s plan to support financial services in the capital, the exchange will also serve to promote the use of the digital yuan. Efforts to hasten the development of its central bank digital currency...
biospace.com

Global Roundup: Affimed Cancer Asset Shows Early Promise

Germany-based Affimed’s ongoing Phase I study of its lead candidate for hematological cancers is showing significant promise. The latest data from an ongoing Phase I study of AFM13 shows a 100% objective response rate at the highest dose, with a 42% complete response rate in 12 patients, the company said. So far, the data shows seven complete responses, nine partial responses and two patients with disease progression. AFM13 is one of the company’s innate cell engager programs that link NK cells or macrophages with tumor cells, which is designed to facilitate the killing of cancer cells. As of Oct. 31, a total of 18 patients with CD30-positive relapsed or refractory Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas were treated with the novel combination of cbNK cells pre-complexed with AFM13.
globalconstructionreview.com

EU launches €300bn global infrastructure push as alternative to China’s Belt & Road

The European Commission on Wednesday announced a plan to “mobilise” €300bn in spending between now and 2027 on transport, energy, health and digital infrastructure in low and middle-income countries as an alternative to China’s much bigger Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It said the Covid-19 pandemic had “harshly exposed” the...
biospace.com

GSK Shares Positive Omicron Update, New Oxford Partnership

As the Omicron variant continues to spread globally, researchers are scrambling to identify therapies that may prevent infections or reduce the risk of severe infections. This morning, GlaxoSmithKline said early research shows its monoclonal antibody is demonstrating efficacy against the newest strain of COVID-19. This morning, GSK and its partner...
