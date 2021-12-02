UFC's Dana White feels 'like a million bucks' after COVID diagnosis, consulted Joe Rogan for treatment

Colby Covington claims that his rival Kamaru Usman told Dana White “I don’t know how much more I got left in this sport” after UFC 268. Covington gave Usman all he could handle when the pair met earlier this month in their rematch that headlined UFC 268. Much like their first encounter back at UFC 245 two years ago, this rematch was a competitive fight that saw both men have their moments. However, it was Usman who was awarded the decision on the judges’ scorecards following the match, and he is now a perfect 2-0 against Covington. Despite Usman having the superior record head-to-head against his rival, Covington still wants to fight him again.

