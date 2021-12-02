ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC's Dana White feels 'like a million bucks' after COVID diagnosis, consulted Joe Rogan for treatment

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC president Dana White revealed Thursday he and his family all tested positive for COVID-19 after a family Thanksgiving trip to his home in Maine last week. White, who is vaccinated against COVID, made the revelation in an interview on “The Jim Rome Podcast” with legendary sportscaster Jim Rome. White said...

