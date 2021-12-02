Bellevue Ave Estate “Ocean View” Sells for $16 million

Last updated:December 3, 2021

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the sale of “Ocean View” at 662 Bellevue Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island. This architecturally significant oceanfront estate sold for $16,000,000. The seller was represented by David Huberman and Tina Wiley of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Kate Kirby Greenman, also of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

This historic property has been owned by one family for almost a century, making it a very rare opportunity. The oversized floor to ceiling windows provide unparalleled light and panoramic ocean views. The everchanging scenery between sea and sky offers everything from heroic sunrises to crashing waves during ocean storms. The property extends to cliff’s edge,

above the famed Cliff Walk. A carriage house includes ample garage space and separate guest quarters.

‘Ocean View’ was originally built in 1866 for William H. Reynolds, in the Second Empire French style, which was most popular in Newport cottage

architecture during this era. The house was considered one of the most distinguished of the mansard-roofed homes built in the 1860s. The architect, William Russell Walker designed this seaside cottage to capture the dramatic coastline and ocean views. David Huberman, listing broker, stated, “Gustave White Sotheby’s is very happy to have represented both the seller and buyer in this luxury transaction.

The sale of this extraordinary residence is a clear indication of the continued strength of Newport’s real estate market.”

