Lloyd Austin refers to Russia as Soviet Union

 2 days ago

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday accidentally referred to Russia as the Soviet Union while speaking during a visit to Seoul, South Korea. Austin was answering a question about how the U.S. plans to respond to potential Russian aggression at the Ukraine border, saying any U.S. response would be made...

