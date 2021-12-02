Lloyd Austin refers to Russia as Soviet Union

Russia is orchestrating a multi-front offensive involving up to 175,000 troops as soon as next year, The Washington Post reported Friday, as Ukraine warned that a large-scale attack may be planned for next month. Moscow's plans "involve extensive movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated 175,000 personnel, along with armor, artillery and equipment," a US administration official told the Post on condition of anonymity. While the Pentagon told AFP it would not comment on intelligence matters, it said it was "deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for aggressive actions against Ukraine." "We continue to support de-escalation in the region and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Tony Semelroth said.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO