Remember the R’s: Rest

With the holiday season still in full swing, consider visiting this fun patch of nature!. When you think of autumn, you usually think of pumpkins, cinnamon and, of course, apples. The popular fruit that you see on grocery store shelves all year round is actually seasonal to fall. This is a likely reason why apple pie is traditionally served at Thanksgiving, as well as why they only get dipped in caramel around this time of year. It also explains why people drink apple cider during the months of October and November. Since apples are an autumn staple in American culture, what better way to honor such a tradition than visiting an apple orchard with your family or a group of friends? Some people think that apple orchards are only for the first half of fall, but they are open well into November — some even allow visitors the week or two after Thanksgiving.

AGRICULTURE ・ 20 HOURS AGO