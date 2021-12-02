Restoring Colorado's forests lost to wildfires

DENVER(CBS4)- Colorado is not alone in the dangerously dry pattern locked in place over much of the country. The weekly drought monitor is out and it show Colorado and most of the western half of the country are feeling the effects of this no-moisture season! Credit: CBS4 The primary reason most of the moisture making storms have only been hitting the Pacific Northwest, Great Lakes and Northeast is the Jet Stream. The jet stream is the river of strongest winds about 30,000 feet high that drives storms and cold waves. For the last several months the jet stream has been locked over...

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO