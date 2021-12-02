ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Joe’s Weather Blog: Unseasonable warmth will break Sunday (THU-12/2)

fox4kc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice to be back to this beautiful weather in KC. It was gorgeous in AZ….I mean absolutely perfect. 50° at night and in the 80° range during the day. They too are running unseasonably warm and continue to be oh so dry. There is one town in the northern part of...

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

Winters Storm Watch in place as we head towards Sunday snow chance

Friday night should become clear to partly cloudy for a while as we enter a period that’s between low pressure systems. As early as Saturday morning, the next low coming our way from Wyoming will make the day mostly cloudy. That low has triggered a WINTER STORM WATCH for Minnesota and Wisconsin for Sunday. The chance for snow will be 90% that day. Totals for most towns could go 4-8″. The North Shore and South Shore both could run 6-10″. Right now, there is no watch for the U.P. but folks there can expect some heavy, wet snow, too. By Monday, it should clear up and cool down. An arctic outbreak on the heels of the low could bring our first bout of below zero next week.
DULUTH, MN
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Goodbye 80s! Cooler air on the way

PHOENIX — A gorgeous weekend is in store for the Valley!. Clear, sunny skies are sticking around but, temperatures are dropping a bit, look for highs in the upper 70s. That's still going to put us around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Mornings will stay cool,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Arrives Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After the low drops to 32 Friday night, it will be breezy and cool Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s. For Saturday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 44. (Credit: CBS 2) Our next disturbance will eventually bring rain Sunday. But when it first arrives, it will encounter dry air. (Credit: CBS 2) By midday, the rain will increase in coverage and winds will be gusty from the south. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Sunday is 48. (Credit: CBS 2) The cold front passes Sunday night opening the door for a much colder air mass to start next week.
CHICAGO, IL
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/4

WAVE 3 News - Friday night, Dec. 3, 2021. Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking is the start of making family’s dream come true. A solid foundation can help make a family complete. The four walls around it, make a house feel like a home. $12.8M pay increase for City of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
##Blog#Canadian
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/4

Windy Sunday Afternoon and night with periods of t-storms and warm weather. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for the latest updates on that setup. Tuesday Night-Thursday AM Light mix into Wed AM, Chilly rain Wed Daytime, back to light snow Wed Night/Thursday. Next Weekend Rain to some...
ENVIRONMENT
KDVR.com

Another dry weekend ahead

We are expecting dry conditions across metro Denver and the Front Range for your Saturday, along with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Patchy Fog To Start, Sunny Throughout The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Patchy fog early this morning. It’ll be a mostly sunny day on Saturday for the Chicago area. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. After a mostly cloudy night on Saturday, we’ll see rain develop by mid-day Sunday. Very cold air begins the new week. December 4Normal- 40Friday- 51Today- 44Sunrise- 7:03am ForecastToday: patchy fog early, mostly sunny with a high of 44.Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low of 32.Sunday: rain by mid-day. High of 48.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Canada
KWCH.com

Unseasonable warmth presents challenges for Kansas hunters

HAVEN, Kan. (KWCH) - From pheasants to deer to waterfowl, hunting seasons are in full swing in Kansas. But so far, it’s been a challenge for many hunters because of the unusual warmth the state’s had with several days of above average high temperatures. Near Haven, you can find Steve...
KANSAS STATE
fox4kc.com

Winter feel warmer lately? In these places, it really is

The map is made using average temperature data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It shows how the average temperature in winter (December, January, February) has changed since 1970. Climate Central said 98% of the approximately 250 cities it studied saw an increase in average winter temperatures since 1970.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mild Saturday, With Temps Dropping Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a cooler Friday, with some overcast skies, it will remain rather mild overnight and a bit warmer on Saturday as well under partly sunny skies. Highs should reach the mid to upper 50’s. Another cold front will cross the region on Saturday night which will drop temperatures again on Sunday. Highs around the 50-degree mark, which is normal on the 5th of December. There may be some showers later Sunday night as a warm front will send much warmer air into the entire Mid-Atlantic. We could reach near record highs on Monday in the upper 60’s! Another cold front will cross later Monday and it will send temperatures tumbling once again with highs on Tuesday only in the low 40’s! With another front on Tuesday night, a few rain or snow showers may develop as well, before some light rain possible on Wednesday. Wednesday should reach the mid 40’s. By the way, the Pittsburgh area should see a few later afternoon showers on Sunday with a high near 50 for the Ravens-Steelers game! Go Ravens!
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy