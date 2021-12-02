ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria Bach Festival presents Christmas caroling of sorts in the Crossroads

By Ingra
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Truth be told, I've only seen Christmas caroling in the movies and if memory serves, those were all in black and white. But what is Christmas without the sound of singing? Exactly. Thankfully we have opportunities to hear beautiful music in the Crossroads, occasions not all smaller communities get...

