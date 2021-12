A former travel coordinator in the U.S. Air Force accused of sneaking more than $1 million in cash advances with a government-issued credit card has been sentenced to prison. Eddie Ray Johnson Jr., of Brandywine, Maryland, was sentenced to one year and four months, the first 12 months of which he’ll spend in home confinement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release on Monday, Nov. 29. Johnson was also ordered to pay $1.15 million in restitution and perform 500 hours of community service.

