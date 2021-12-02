ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Dolphins player named in ESPN's top 10 rookie rankings

By Mike Masala
 2 days ago
The Miami Dolphins have seen great returns from their rookie class through 12 games.

Four players have earned starting roles, and it would be fair to say that three of them are performing at or above the expectations set for them at the beginning of the year.

It’s early in their career, but it’s in everyone’s nature to compare players throughout the year, so it’s no surprise that there are rookie rankings being released all over the place. ESPN’s Jeff Legwold ranked the top 10 rookies so far in the 2021 NFL season, and only one Dolphin made the list: Jevon Holland.

Holland was drafted in the second round and has worked his way up from a rotational role to being a key piece in Miami’s secondary.

Here’s what Legwold wrote about Holland:

“I see a much different player on the game film from Week 5 on, and it’s easy to see his growing comfort in all that he is asked to do in the Dolphins’ defense, including in the pass rush. Holland is active and consistent, and he just might be the surest tackler of any defensive back in this absolutely loaded rookie class. Toss in some return work — he has averaged 7.5 yards on 11 punt returns over the past six games — and he impacts a game in multiple ways.”

Holland deserves every ounce of praise he’s received for his performance in his rookie season. He’s pressuring quarterbacks, delivering big hits on receivers, and intercepting passes. You can’t ask for much more than that.

There’s an argument to be made that Jaylen Waddle was snubbed from this list. Kyle Pitts was listed as the seventh-best rookie this season despite Waddle having more receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

It’s nice to see Holland get the love, but where is Waddle.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

