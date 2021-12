Candlelight Dinner Playhouse Has Pulled Out All Stops To Provide An Incredible Entertainment. “How do you solve a problem like Maria?” That’s what the nuns in an Austrian Abbey are asking, concerning the actions of a new postulant who claims she wants to become a nun, but doesn’t yet fit into the mold they have hoped for. The postulate, Maria, is late for dinner (yet again) as she has immersed herself in the scenery of her beautiful nearby mountains. The beauties of the mountains have been her lifelong happiness. She soon has the entire audience of “Sound of Music” equally in love with them, just as they become in love with Maria.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO