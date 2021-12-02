Broncos HC Vic Fangio: RB Melvin Gordon has 50/50 shot to play vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have won three out their last four games to move into a three-way tie at 6-5 for second place in the very competitive AFC West. They'll take on the first-place Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) in Week 13 on "Sunday Night Football" in what is surely their biggest game to date, but they could be without the services of starting running back Melvin Gordon.

Per the Broncos' injury report, Gordon is dealing with a hip injury and didn't participate in practice on Wednesday, and Fangio said the two-time Pro Bowler wouldn't practice Thursday either.

Through 11 games this season, Gordon leads the team in rushing attempts (135), rushing yards (605) and rushing touchdowns (five). The 28-year-old has also contributed 22 receptions, 166 receiving yards and two scores through the air on 30 targets.

If Gordon is unable to suit up, the bulk of the carries would go to rookie Javonte Williams. The 21-year-old trails only Gordon in rushing attempts (117) and rushing yards (568), and he is tied with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for second on the team with two rushing scores.

Williams has the slight edge over Gordon in yards per attempt (4.9 to 4.5) this season and has recorded 27 catches for 193 receiving yards and one touchdown on 33 targets.