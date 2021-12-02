ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos HC Vic Fangio: RB Melvin Gordon has 50/50 shot to play vs. Chiefs

By Victor Barbosa
 2 days ago
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have won three out their last four games to move into a three-way tie at 6-5 for second place in the very competitive AFC West. They'll take on the first-place Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) in Week 13 on "Sunday Night Football" in what is surely their biggest game to date, but they could be without the services of starting running back Melvin Gordon.

Per the Broncos' injury report, Gordon is dealing with a hip injury and didn't participate in practice on Wednesday, and Fangio said the two-time Pro Bowler wouldn't practice Thursday either.

Through 11 games this season, Gordon leads the team in rushing attempts (135), rushing yards (605) and rushing touchdowns (five). The 28-year-old has also contributed 22 receptions, 166 receiving yards and two scores through the air on 30 targets.

If Gordon is unable to suit up, the bulk of the carries would go to rookie Javonte Williams. The 21-year-old trails only Gordon in rushing attempts (117) and rushing yards (568), and he is tied with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for second on the team with two rushing scores.

Williams has the slight edge over Gordon in yards per attempt (4.9 to 4.5) this season and has recorded 27 catches for 193 receiving yards and one touchdown on 33 targets.

Yardbarker

The Chiefs Control Their Destiny, Starting with the AFC West

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin the homestretch of their 2021 season this Sunday night against the Denver Broncos. The winner of this game will seize control of the AFC West. Essentially, the Chiefs can come out of the bye week and take this final six games of the season...
NFL
Yardbarker

Why it's Crucial Broncos Win the Time-of-Possession Battle vs. Chiefs

If the Denver Broncos are going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, this team is going to need to play one of its best games of the season. While Kansas City has not been the offensive juggernaut via the passing game that people have become accustomed to, it still possesses one of the best units in the NFL.
NFL
Yardbarker

Brian Kelly has already made his first firing at LSU

Brian Kelly has bailed on his players at Notre Dame, been hired as head coach at LSU and faked a southern accent while pandering to his new fans. Now he’s also fired his first Tigers holdover. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that Kelly has terminated long-time strength and conditioning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Broncos Hc#The Denver Broncos#Kansas City Chiefs#Pro Bowler
Denver Post

If Justin Herbert is AFC’s new Superman, Broncos coach Vic Fangio must be QB’s Kryptonite. “They do a great job disguising everything.”

If Justin Herbert is the AFC’s new Superman, then Vic Fangio must be the kid’s personal Kryptonite. “They do a great job disguising everything,” Herbert said of the Broncos after he fell to 0-2 lifetime as a pro at Empower Field at Mile High following Sunday’s 28-13 loss. “And they’re really well-coached.
NFL
NBC Sports

Vic Fangio: Drew Lock has to learn to do better

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday’s game against the Chargers after injuring his shin in the first half, which gave Drew Lock a shot to run the offense. The Broncos would score a touchdown on the drive when Bridgewater went down, but struggled to move the ball for the rest of the half and Lock threw an interception that led to a Chargers touchdown. Bridgewater was well short of of 100 percent, but he was able to return after halftime and threw a touchdown to help the Broncos to a 28-13 win.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Key Matchups: Chiefs Vs Broncos

Entering the season, the Kansas City Chiefs did not look anywhere near the same to what the Denver Broncos do schematically. These two teams are not necessarily carbon copies. Though, Kansas City has had to adjust and begin winning in ways that Denver thrives at. A more powerful offensive line,...
NFL
milehighsports.com

How are Teddy Bridgewater and Vic Fangio preparing for pivotal matchup vs. KC?

The Denver Broncos will play their most important game in six years on Sunday, as they head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs, and to battle it out for the AFC West Crown. Head coach Vic Fangio, and starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, know just how difficult a task beating the Chiefs, and their high-flying offense, is.
NFL
Daily Herald

Chargers' Staley faces mentor in Broncos' Fangio on Sunday

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Before Brandon Staley became one of the top young coaches in the NFL, Vic Fangio saw his potential. But not even Fangio, who hired Staley in 2016 to be an outside linebacker coach with the Chicago Bears, could predict his rapid ascension up the ranks. The two meet on opposing sidelines for the first time Sunday when Fangio's Denver Broncos host Staley's Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
9NEWS

Broncos bye-week thoughts: Fangio has had team ready after extended rest

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Vic Fangio has had the Broncos playing at near-peak performance following a bye week. In 2019, the 3-6 Broncos were up 20-0 at halftime in their game-after-bye with No. 3 quarterback Brandon Allen against the 7-3 Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. And it should have been at least 23-0 but Allen threw a first-down interception from the Minnesota 17-yard line with 60 seconds left in the half.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Vic Fangio’s stubborn ways will be his undoing

Following a week off to rest and prepare for their next opponent, the Denver Broncos have seven games remaining on the 2021 slate. That starts with a home game in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that has to be seen as a must-win for the Broncos to keep pace in the AFC West division race and the playoff race.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Injury Report: Bradley Chubb 'truly 50-50' to return vs. Chargers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is "truly 50-50" to make his return to the field in Week 12, Head Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday. Chubb "did fine" in practice on Wednesday, and Fangio said he hoped to see Chubb make "some more strides" on Thursday. If Chubb is able...
NFL
Riverside Press Enterprise

How Chargers’ Brandon Staley impressed Broncos’ Vic Fangio in memorable interview

COSTA MESA — Broncos coach Vic Fangio gave Brandon Staley his start in the NFL, but he didn’t want credit for Staley becoming the Chargers’ head coach this year. “That he got his start with us is just icing on the cake,” Fangio told Chargers reporters on a conference call this week. “Brandon is good people and we’re friends. I’m extremely happy for him, and any little part that I may have played in it, which is probably very little, I’m happy to help him.”
NFL
ESPN

Vic Fangio reunited with 'special' Brandon Staley when Broncos face Chargers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- On occasion, peers in the NFL will reach out to Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio in hopes his extensive list of contacts will provide another coaching gem. "They'll ask me, 'Do you have any other Brandon Staleys?'" Fangio said. Staley, a former Fangio assistant in his first...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vic Fangio Remains Adamant Broncos' Two-Headed Rushing Attack Will Continue

NFL teams are employing a running-back-by-committee attack that most commonly utilizes two backs rotating in and out of the action. Through 10 games, the Denver Broncos have used veteran Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams with a marginal degree of success, but lately fans have been demanding the rookie garners more touches.
NFL
NBC Sports

Vic Fangio: Teddy Bridgewater not close to 100 percent, he toughed it out

It looked like Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater might be done for the day when he hurt his right shin in the first quarter of the game and remained out through halftime, but he returned in the third quarter and helped the team to a 28-13 win over the Chargers. Bridgewater...
NFL
