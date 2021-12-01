The impact of exercise on hearing

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many of us to alter our usual routines. With such dramatic changes, including access and comfort with going to the gym or fitness centers, we are all more open to negative mental and physical health problems. In addition to regular aerobic physical activity and strength training exercises, stretching is an important part of a fitness routine because it can help with flexibility and range of motion. A well-stretched muscle more easily achieves its full range of motion. This improves athletic performance and functional abilities, such as reaching, bending, or stooping during daily tasks. Stretching can also be a great way to get you moving in the morning or a way to relax after a long day. Activities such as yoga combine stretching and relaxation and improve balance, a wonderful combination. Activities that lengthen and stretch muscles can help you prevent injuries, back pain, and balance problems.

