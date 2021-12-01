New Christmas children’s book celebrates being unique

Nancy Oswald’s newest Ruby and Maude Adventure, set in 1898 Colorado Springs, keeps readers of all ages turning the pages. The new release, Bats, Bandits, and Buggies includes favorite fictional characters from Oswald’s earlier Colorado-set historical fiction books, but with a new setting and an older, but now less precocious, heroine. Ruby, 13, is stuck in Colorado Springs after her pa remarries. She’s trying to navigate the rough waters of her new family, starting a “taxi” business with her donkey, Maude, and the arrival of Roy, a friend from her past.

