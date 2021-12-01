New Christmas children’s book celebrates being unique

Yes, I’ve got a children’s book. If you want the little ones to get deep into music from the get-go, this might be just the thing. The book explains a lot about how and why we make and listen to music. I’ve teamed up with Kids Can Press and Lemmon...
Local children’s author Diane Davies has been using fun and sentimental stories about the animals by her house and her grandchildren to create charming children’s books in her “Life in the Neck” series. Davies’ first book in the series, “Life in the Neck: New Friends” follows Delaney the deer, Rocket...
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Mickey Scotto has held many roles, from medical receptionist, cook and gardener, to mother and grandmother. In her latest role – children’s book author – the North Smithfield resident says she’s created a story that illustrates lessons she taught her own sons about God creating humans with a creative and basic way to educate children about diversity.
HOUSTON – Suiting up astronauts is an out-of-this-world career path and a local woman had the opportunity to do it for 22 years!. Her name is Sharon McDougle and she’s sharing details of her remarkable job in a new children’s book called ‘Suit Up for Launch with Shay.’. Her first...
Time to check in again with Tracy Kampy, Children's Librarian at the Grand Rapids Area Library. Tracy is also our children’s books contributor on What We’re Reading--and she’s going to give us some more of her book picks for contenders of the Caldecott and Newbery children's literature awards:. The Museum...
Nancy Oswald’s newest Ruby and Maude Adventure, set in 1898 Colorado Springs, keeps readers of all ages turning the pages. The new release, Bats, Bandits, and Buggies includes favorite fictional characters from Oswald’s earlier Colorado-set historical fiction books, but with a new setting and an older, but now less precocious, heroine. Ruby, 13, is stuck in Colorado Springs after her pa remarries. She’s trying to navigate the rough waters of her new family, starting a “taxi” business with her donkey, Maude, and the arrival of Roy, a friend from her past.
EAST BETHEL -- The first print of a new children's series is available. Stacy Bauer of East Bethel is the author of the series Young Change Makers, a book about children around the world making a difference in their communities. Each book features stories about several children, including Minnesota kids.
The Friends of the Canby Public Library will have two titles available beginning Dec. 6 around town. Once again, the Friends of the Canby Public Library will give the gift of reading to more than 100 local children during the holiday season. The local nonprofit will give away free books...
Join author Cindy Wong for a special reading of her debut children’s book, Starhug, on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at Bellevue Square’s Nordstrom. Set among the stars and the seas, an endearing story that takes readers both young and old on a tender journey of healing, compassion, and connection was inspired by the death of Wong’s mother.
Waffle House has long been known for its menu items like golden-brown waffles, crispy hash browns, and the occasional patty melt. Now, thanks to a new children's book, it's rep also includes a totally different type of side — kindness. The book, titled "A Waffle Can Change the World," was...
Vandria Steward is a native of Ruffin, S.C., who currently resides in Aiken. She is a first-time author of a children's picture book that has just been released and is available on Amazon. The book is called “The Twin World of Lacole and Nacole,” which Steward both wrote and illustrated.
Sisters and Mi Tierra Café heirs Paloma and chef Cariño Cortez will hold a Saturday, Nov. 27 story time at San Antonio’s Travis Park to read from their new book Camilla la Magica Makes Tamales. The story follows young magician Camilla and her pup Osito as they help Abuela make...
When a person opens the pages of a new book, they can easily find themselves swept up in a delightful world of unique and interesting characters and stories, or maybe just compelling information. The best books, even instructional ones, guide the reader through a story that builds up and shares the vision of something the author wanted to share with the world.
WESLACO — Beatriz G. Garza Middle School special education inclusion teacher and author Rey Banda won two awards at the New York City Big Book Award for his children’s book “Bean Saves the Day.”. According to a social media statement from the book’s publisher, it won the general Animals/Pets category...
Carron Montgomery had firsthand experience seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the mental health of children and families, so she wrote a book about it. “The Invisible Riptide” is a children’s book meant to help young readers and their families deal with what Montgomery calls the “silent emotional tsunami” of mental health challenges facing kids these days, an issue that was present before March 2020 but has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
SAN ANTONIO — Tamales are a staple this time of the year – especially here in South Texas. They're also the centerpiece of a new children's book with San Antonio ties. The book is called Camilla La Magica makes TAMALES. The book is about a girl, who is also a magician. She and her pup help her abuela make tamales – but not just any kind of tamales. They're magical tamales. It's a story that focuses on tradition, love and family.
WAUSAU – Radiating joy, artist Christian Robinson’s playful children’s book illustrations, featured in an exhibition opening at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, candidly address social issues while encouraging kindness to all. “What Might You Do? The Art of Christian Robinson,” on view at the Woodson Art Museum Dec. 4...
Reedsburg Area Medical Center employees raised $888 through the sale of equipment, fish tanks, an elliptical, and silent auction items, no longer needed in the facility on Nov. 30. The RAMC Foundation used these funds to purchase books for the Reach Out and Read program. The books are distributed by providers at the RAMC Physicians Group during patient well-child visits and ordered by Kris Houtler, assistant director at Reedsburg Public Library.
