The Southeastern Conference announced its postseason volleyball awards on Sunday and two Razorbacks found themselves on the list. Junior outside hitter Jill Gillen was named All-SEC and the SEC Scholar-Athlete for the second consecutive year and freshman libero Courtney Jackson was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. It is the third consecutive season in which Arkansas has had players earn postseason honors from the conference.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO