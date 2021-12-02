ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Luke George

arkansasrazorbacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndoor: Set a career best of 1:52.34 in 800m at Tyson Invitational, improving from previous best of 1:54.04 from Razorback Invitational … Opened indoor campaign with a 1:54.43 at Wooo Pig Classic. Sophomore (2020) Indoors: Member of silver medal distance medley relay (9:42.00), splitting 3:01.43 on 1,200m leg, during...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Luke Fickell Is Staying In The Nati

It looks like Luke Fickell might be staying in the Nati a little bit longer as the UC Bearcats Football team head Coach.     Via Fox19 Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports said on Wednesday he’d heard Fickell will remain in Cincinnati and that UC’s recruits have been told as such. Fickell has been a rumored candidate […]
CINCINNATI, OH
RunnersWorld

Former US Olympic sprinter Emmit King killed in a shootout

Former US track and field star Emmit King was shot dead along with another man, William Wells, after an argument ended in gunfire in Bessemer, Alabama last weekend. King was pronounced dead at hospital following the shootout between the two men. The retired sprinter had a prestigious track career in...
BESSEMER, AL
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
madison

Luke Fernholz, sr., G, Stoughton

The 6-2 guard is the Vikings top returning scorer (12.7 ppg), rebounder (8.5 rpg) and passer (3.3 apg). He also added 1.4 steals per contest. He averaged a tick shy of 16 points in the final five games last year, his third as a varsity starter. He will have the help of his sophomore brother, Ty, who averaged nine points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a freshman.
STOUGHTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Run#Sibling#The 1#Distance Medley Relay#Husky#Razorback Invitational#Red Raider Invitational#Jdl Invitational#Razorbacks#Oklahoma Freshman#Dmr#School Team
Scarlet Nation

Luke Gaffney walking on at Iowa

Linn-Mar defensive lineman Luke Gaffney has made his college decision. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior is going to be a Hawkeye after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff. Gaffney chose Iowa over a full ride scholarship offer from Indiana State and a preferred walk-on opportunity from Iowa...
IOWA STATE
chessbase.com

World Championship: Game 2 annotated by Luke McShane

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
SPORTS
Cumberland Times-News

Luke Hamilton named second team All-CAA

TOWSON, Md. — Towson fullback Luke Hamilton, a Fort Hill graduate, was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association second team on Tuesday. It’s Hamilton’s first career collegiate honor. Though Hamilton emphasized that he doesn’t place too much stock into individual awards, it’s further proof of how effective the 6-foot, 245-pound fullback is at his position.
TOWSON, MD
247Sports

Luke Haertle opts to walk-on at Wisconsin

Wisconsin first hinted at a walk-on opportunity for Luke Haertle at their advanced camp in June. Roughly five months later, it came to fruition for the Lake Country Lutheran star. Following an unofficial visit to UW for the UW-Green Bay game earlier this month, head coach Greg Gard extended the...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Blanchard Montgomery IV

Competed at Purdue in 2019, setting best marks of 8.07 in 60m hurdles, 14.08 in 110m hurdles and 51.07 in 400m hurdles. Earned MVP honor for McKinney high school as a senior in 2018. As a sophomore in 2016, finished fourth in 5A state meet with a then PR of 37.39 in the 300m hurdles. Repeated 37.39 career best in 2017.
SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Goins Named MAC Hermann Semifinalist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback forward Parker Goins was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the Missouri Athletic Club announced on Tuesday afternoon. Goins is the second Razorback in program history to be named a semifinalist for the award, which honors the National Player of the Year in Division I.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Soccer puts four on Southeast Region Teams

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Soccer put four on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Teams, the organization announced on Monday afternoon. This marks the fourth straight season four or more Razorbacks have made appearances on the All-Southeast Region teams. Bryana Hunter, Parker Goins and Anna Podojil made the region’s first team while Taylor Malham was named to the second team.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Jalon Simpson

2019 NAIA national champion in javelin at Olivet Nazarene University with a career best throw of 232-11 (70.99) after a runner-up finish in 2018 and fourth in 2017. Claimed three Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference titles in the javelin, finished second in weight throw in 2020 after pair of fourth-place finishes. Linebacker as member of football team at Olivet Nazarene, earned All-Conference honors twice, second-team All-American and served as team captain twice.
SPORTS
usdtoreros.com

Lukes, Pries Shine as Toreros Test No. 4 BYU

SAN DIEGO — Senior Katie Lukes set forth one of the most dominant performances of her career as San Diego volleyball (20-7, 14-4 WCC) tested No. 4 BYU (28-1, 18-0 WCC), but the Toreros dropped a tough 3-1 decision, concluding their 2021 regular-season schedule with a loss at the Jenny Craig Pavilion on Tuesday night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Ayden Owens

Competing at Michigan, named Big 10 Field Athlete of the Year in 2021. NCAA silver medalist in decathlon with score of 8,114 points, after setting career best and Michigan school record of 8,238 points to win Big 10 title with a meet record. His decathlon score ranks 15th on the 2021 world list. Bronze medalist in heptathlon at NCAA Indoor with score of 5,995 points, after claiming Big 10 title with score of 5,751.
COLLEGE SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Leroy Russell

Competed at Indiana State from 2019 to 2021, producing best marks of 1:50.19 in 800m, 3:53.18 in 1,500m, and 4:16.49 in mile. Competed in 800m and 1,500m at 2021 Missouri Valley Championships. Indoors, finished fourth in 800m at MVC Championships and ran on runner-up distance medley relay. High School. Competed...
SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

James Benson II

Competed at Southeastern Louisiana. Bronze medalist in 400m at 2021 Southland Conference Championships, member of silver medal 4×400 relay and fourth place 4×100 relay. Finished third in 400m at Texas Relays in 46.12 after a 46.05 in prelims. In 2020, Southland Indoor silver medalist in 400m and finished fourth in 200m. Bronze medalist in 400m at 2019 AAU Junior Olympics. Career best marks include 20.79 in the 200m, 46.05 in the 400m, and 1:23.45 in 600m.
SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Gillen, Jackson Earn SEC Postseason Honors

The Southeastern Conference announced its postseason volleyball awards on Sunday and two Razorbacks found themselves on the list. Junior outside hitter Jill Gillen was named All-SEC and the SEC Scholar-Athlete for the second consecutive year and freshman libero Courtney Jackson was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. It is the third consecutive season in which Arkansas has had players earn postseason honors from the conference.
SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 139: Jersey Wolfenbarger

Imagine a basketball player with the size to work in the paint, but the skills, creativity and shooting to be an elite guard. Thinking of Kevin Durant? Well, we’re talking about someone who’s already drawing KD comparisons: Arkansas’ Jersey Wolfenbarger. In some ways, Jersey was made for this. At 6-foot-5 as a freshman, she’s already the tallest player on the Razorback women’s basketball team. And the accolades are there — she was a McDonald’s All-American and the seventh-ranked player in the nation coming out of high school. But she didn’t get there without work and motivation from an unusual source. For Jersey, it’s about wanting to be the best. That work ethic is what can take a great athlete to the next level. And for Jersey, it can help her realize every basketball player’s dream — becoming the No. 1 overall draft pick.
JERSEY, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Brandon Battle

Won sprint triple crown in 2021 Illinois state meet, winning 100m, 200m and 400m. Indoors, claimed 200m and 400m double at Illinois Meet of Champions. Went undefeated outdoors in the three sprint events in his senior season, which included 15 races overall. Personal best marks include 10.61w in 100m, 21.46 in 200m, and 46.48 in 400m.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy