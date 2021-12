MONTVILLE, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont says he does not plan to mandate booster shots for certain workers or reissue a statewide indoor mask mandates in stores and restaurants. His comments on Tuesday come despite new statewide COVID-19 infection numbers that are the highest in nearly a year and news of the omicron variant being identified in different parts of the world.

MONTVILLE, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO