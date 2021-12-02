OU Board Of Regents Approve Salary For Interim Head Football Coach Bob Stoops

OU Board of Regents approved the salary of former and now interim head football coach Bob Stoops during a Thursday meeting.

News 9 attended the 3:30 p.m. public meeting to report on any new developments as the Sooners continue to reorganize following the mid-season exit of former head coach Lincoln Riley.

A $325,000 fee for former football program head coach Bob Stoops was approved. Stoops is now leading the team as interim head coach during an upcoming bowl game.

He currently works as a part-time special assistant with the Sooners since retiring in 2017.

The board is also expected to vote Thursday to approve a nearly $16 million budget for the OU athletics department to improve infrastructure.