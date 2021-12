FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Jersey Wolfenbarger was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced today. It is the first SEC honor for Wolfenbarger, and the second SEC Freshman of the Week honoree for the Hogs this season, as Samara Spencer took home the award following week one. This marks the first time the Hogs have had two different players win Freshman of the Week in the same season since joining the league.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO