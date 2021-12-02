Brandon Battle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (6-1) earned its second win in as many days Sunday, as the Hogs handled the Belmont Bruins (3-3), 83-63, in Bud Walton Arena. It was a quick turnaround for the Razorbacks, as the Hogs notched a 26-point win against Sam Houston State just a day ago. There were no signs of fatigue on the Arkansas end Sunday night, however, as Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad outpaced the Bruins in turnovers while getting up six more shots than the Bruins and earning eight more foul shots.
