High School

Brandon Battle

arkansasrazorbacks.com
 2 days ago

Won sprint triple crown in 2021 Illinois state meet, winning 100m, 200m and...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

RunnersWorld

Former US Olympic sprinter Emmit King killed in a shootout

Former US track and field star Emmit King was shot dead along with another man, William Wells, after an argument ended in gunfire in Bessemer, Alabama last weekend. King was pronounced dead at hospital following the shootout between the two men. The retired sprinter had a prestigious track career in...
BESSEMER, AL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
State
Illinois State
northernstar.info

Davis, Brandon double-doubles lead Huskies

DeKALB — The women’s basketball team improved to 2-1 on the season, beating the Bradley University Braves 80-59 in one of the Huskies’ best defensive efforts this year. “Overall, I was happy with us being able to contest shots, our rebounding, and not giving up too many second chance opportunities,” Huskies head coach Lisa Carlsen said. “Really solid all the way though, not just our starting five, but anybody I put in the game.”
DEKALB, IL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Set to Begin Postseason Play in NIVC

Arkansas volleyball will begin its postseason this week as the bracket for the National Invitational Volleyball Championship was released Sunday evening. The Razorbacks will have a first round bye before taking on the winner of either Stephen F. Austin or Jackson State in Nacogdoches, Texas on 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. Arkansas is the only team in the field with a first round bye.
SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Podcast: KU football improving, recruiting, Brandon McAnderson

- The KU football program is showing positive strides in year one under Lance Leipold and we talk about how it is happening faster than expected. - Hear from Jalon Daniels and why he is excited to have his family in town for Thanksgiving. - Former Orange Bowl captain and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Goins Named MAC Hermann Semifinalist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback forward Parker Goins was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the Missouri Athletic Club announced on Tuesday afternoon. Goins is the second Razorback in program history to be named a semifinalist for the award, which honors the National Player of the Year in Division I.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
#Triple Crown
arkansasrazorbacks.com

#12/13 Arkansas Takes Care of Penn

FAYETTEVILLE – JD Notae scored a game-high 28 points while Stanley Umude contributed 19 off the bench to lead #12/13 Arkansas (6-0) to a 76-60 victory over Penn (3-6) Sunday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena. Notae was a rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with nine boards, while Umude pulled...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Start Fast, Dominate Belmont, 83-63

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (6-1) earned its second win in as many days Sunday, as the Hogs handled the Belmont Bruins (3-3), 83-63, in Bud Walton Arena. It was a quick turnaround for the Razorbacks, as the Hogs notched a 26-point win against Sam Houston State just a day ago. There were no signs of fatigue on the Arkansas end Sunday night, however, as Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad outpaced the Bruins in turnovers while getting up six more shots than the Bruins and earning eight more foul shots.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Connor Washington

2021 State 6A champion at 200m with a career best of 20.39. Silver medalist in 100m with a wind-aided time of 10.00, matching the winning time but separated by 0.001 of a second (9.998 to 9.999). Under all-conditions, Washington’s 10.00w equals the third best performer and performance on the high school all-time list.
HIGH SCHOOL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Soccer puts four on Southeast Region Teams

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Soccer put four on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Teams, the organization announced on Monday afternoon. This marks the fourth straight season four or more Razorbacks have made appearances on the All-Southeast Region teams. Bryana Hunter, Parker Goins and Anna Podojil made the region’s first team while Taylor Malham was named to the second team.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Gillen, Jackson Earn SEC Postseason Honors

The Southeastern Conference announced its postseason volleyball awards on Sunday and two Razorbacks found themselves on the list. Junior outside hitter Jill Gillen was named All-SEC and the SEC Scholar-Athlete for the second consecutive year and freshman libero Courtney Jackson was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. It is the third consecutive season in which Arkansas has had players earn postseason honors from the conference.
SPORTS
nahl.com

NAHL announces the addition of Brandon Hofstra to staff

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) is pleased to announce the addition of Brandon Hofstra to the league staff as the new Manager of Digital Media and Design. Hofstra will be assisting with league graphic design projects, social media, editorial content, video projects and editing, marketing, and event operations, for the NAHL, NA3HL, and NAPHL.
NHL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

TJ Tomlyanovich

2021 Iowa state champion in 400m with a career best of 47.54, runner-up in 800m with a PR of 1:53.08. Also ran anchor leg of winning 4×400 and sprint medley relays in state meet. Anchor leg of winning 4×400 and 4×800 relays at 2021 Drake Relays.
HIGH SCHOOL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback indoor season welcomes fans back to Tyson Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas indoor track and field season begins this Friday, December 3, with the Wooo Pig Classic inside the Randal Tyson Track Center, where fans will be able to cheer on the Razorbacks in person for the first time in over a year at the newly renovated facility.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Men’s Basketball Returns to Top 10

FAYETTEVILLE – Thanks to a 6-0 start and a championship at the Hall of Fame Classic last week, Arkansas returned to top 10 in both the USA Today/Ferris Mowers Coaches poll (#9) and the Associated Press poll (#10). The Razorbacks were ranked among the top 10 in both polls at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Phillip Anderson

Ran career best 47.70 to win 400m at Miami Hurricane Invitational while competing at Arkansas-Little Rock. Member of bronze medal 4×400 relay at 2021 Sun Belt Indoor Championships and fifth-place distance medley relay. In 2020, ran on silver medal 4×400 relay at Sun Belt Indoor. Coached by Razorback alum Derek Jacobus.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Six Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Six former Razorbacks are among the 10 members of the 2022 Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Class announced on Sunday. Razorback football greats Tommy Brasher, Barry Foster, Matt Jones and Brad Taylor, men’s basketball star Corey Beck and former men’s track and field standout Tyson Gay have been selected and will be formally inducted on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the organization’s 63rd annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Jalon Simpson

2019 NAIA national champion in javelin at Olivet Nazarene University with a career best throw of 232-11 (70.99) after a runner-up finish in 2018 and fourth in 2017. Claimed three Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference titles in the javelin, finished second in weight throw in 2020 after pair of fourth-place finishes. Linebacker as member of football team at Olivet Nazarene, earned All-Conference honors twice, second-team All-American and served as team captain twice.
SPORTS

