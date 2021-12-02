Brandon Battle

DeKALB — The women’s basketball team improved to 2-1 on the season, beating the Bradley University Braves 80-59 in one of the Huskies’ best defensive efforts this year. “Overall, I was happy with us being able to contest shots, our rebounding, and not giving up too many second chance opportunities,” Huskies head coach Lisa Carlsen said. “Really solid all the way though, not just our starting five, but anybody I put in the game.”

DEKALB, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO