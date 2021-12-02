ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Landén

arkansasrazorbacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently represented Sweden in the European U20 Championships in Estonia. Member of IMG 4×400 relay that won adidas Indoor...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Ben Shearer

2021 graduate of The Woodlands Christian Academy … Coached by Tom Earle as well as Dan Green during his senior season … TAPPS state cross country champion as a junior and senior while team claimed four consecutive state team titles … Triple TAPPS state champion at 800m, 1,600m and 3,200m in 2021 … During 2019 season, finished as runner-up in those three events at TAPPS state meet … In 2021, won the 1,600m in a PR of 4:08.68 at Texas Distance Festival … Runner-up in mile with a PR of 4:07.40 at RunningLane Track Championships … Also, runner-up in 2 Mile with a PR of 8:48.90 at NSAF USA Meet of Champions … Among 2021 national high school list, ranked fifth in 3,000m, 10th in two-mile and 14th in mile.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Brandon Battle

Won sprint triple crown in 2021 Illinois state meet, winning 100m, 200m and 400m. Indoors, claimed 200m and 400m double at Illinois Meet of Champions. Went undefeated outdoors in the three sprint events in his senior season, which included 15 races overall. Personal best marks include 10.61w in 100m, 21.46 in 200m, and 46.48 in 400m.
HIGH SCHOOL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

TJ Tomlyanovich

2021 Iowa state champion in 400m with a career best of 47.54, runner-up in 800m with a PR of 1:53.08. Also ran anchor leg of winning 4×400 and sprint medley relays in state meet. Anchor leg of winning 4×400 and 4×800 relays at 2021 Drake Relays.
HIGH SCHOOL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 139: Jersey Wolfenbarger

Imagine a basketball player with the size to work in the paint, but the skills, creativity and shooting to be an elite guard. Thinking of Kevin Durant? Well, we’re talking about someone who’s already drawing KD comparisons: Arkansas’ Jersey Wolfenbarger. In some ways, Jersey was made for this. At 6-foot-5 as a freshman, she’s already the tallest player on the Razorback women’s basketball team. And the accolades are there — she was a McDonald’s All-American and the seventh-ranked player in the nation coming out of high school. But she didn’t get there without work and motivation from an unusual source. For Jersey, it’s about wanting to be the best. That work ethic is what can take a great athlete to the next level. And for Jersey, it can help her realize every basketball player’s dream — becoming the No. 1 overall draft pick.
JERSEY, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Goins Named MAC Hermann Semifinalist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback forward Parker Goins was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the Missouri Athletic Club announced on Tuesday afternoon. Goins is the second Razorback in program history to be named a semifinalist for the award, which honors the National Player of the Year in Division I.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Leroy Russell

Competed at Indiana State from 2019 to 2021, producing best marks of 1:50.19 in 800m, 3:53.18 in 1,500m, and 4:16.49 in mile. Competed in 800m and 1,500m at 2021 Missouri Valley Championships. Indoors, finished fourth in 800m at MVC Championships and ran on runner-up distance medley relay. High School. Competed...
SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Blanchard Montgomery IV

Competed at Purdue in 2019, setting best marks of 8.07 in 60m hurdles, 14.08 in 110m hurdles and 51.07 in 400m hurdles. Earned MVP honor for McKinney high school as a senior in 2018. As a sophomore in 2016, finished fourth in 5A state meet with a then PR of 37.39 in the 300m hurdles. Repeated 37.39 career best in 2017.
SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Phillip Anderson

Ran career best 47.70 to win 400m at Miami Hurricane Invitational while competing at Arkansas-Little Rock. Member of bronze medal 4×400 relay at 2021 Sun Belt Indoor Championships and fifth-place distance medley relay. In 2020, ran on silver medal 4×400 relay at Sun Belt Indoor. Coached by Razorback alum Derek Jacobus.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Connor Washington

2021 State 6A champion at 200m with a career best of 20.39. Silver medalist in 100m with a wind-aided time of 10.00, matching the winning time but separated by 0.001 of a second (9.998 to 9.999). Under all-conditions, Washington’s 10.00w equals the third best performer and performance on the high school all-time list.
HIGH SCHOOL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Ayden Owens

Competing at Michigan, named Big 10 Field Athlete of the Year in 2021. NCAA silver medalist in decathlon with score of 8,114 points, after setting career best and Michigan school record of 8,238 points to win Big 10 title with a meet record. His decathlon score ranks 15th on the 2021 world list. Bronze medalist in heptathlon at NCAA Indoor with score of 5,995 points, after claiming Big 10 title with score of 5,751.
COLLEGE SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Luke George

Indoor: Set a career best of 1:52.34 in 800m at Tyson Invitational, improving from previous best of 1:54.04 from Razorback Invitational … Opened indoor campaign with a 1:54.43 at Wooo Pig Classic. Sophomore (2020) Indoors: Member of silver medal distance medley relay (9:42.00), splitting 3:01.43 on 1,200m leg, during SEC...
SPORTS
The Blade

Walleye sign defenseman Adam Parsells

The Toledo Walleye have signed Adam Parsells, a 6-foot-6, 192-pound defenseman who is in his first pro season. Parsells, a native of Wausau, Wis., has appeared in one game in the ECHL and two games in the American Hockey League this season.
NHL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Jalon Simpson

2019 NAIA national champion in javelin at Olivet Nazarene University with a career best throw of 232-11 (70.99) after a runner-up finish in 2018 and fourth in 2017. Claimed three Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference titles in the javelin, finished second in weight throw in 2020 after pair of fourth-place finishes. Linebacker as member of football team at Olivet Nazarene, earned All-Conference honors twice, second-team All-American and served as team captain twice.
SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback indoor season welcomes fans back to Tyson Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas indoor track and field season begins this Friday, December 3, with the Wooo Pig Classic inside the Randal Tyson Track Center, where fans will be able to cheer on the Razorbacks in person for the first time in over a year at the newly renovated facility.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

