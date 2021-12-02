Adam Landén

2021 graduate of The Woodlands Christian Academy … Coached by Tom Earle as well as Dan Green during his senior season … TAPPS state cross country champion as a junior and senior while team claimed four consecutive state team titles … Triple TAPPS state champion at 800m, 1,600m and 3,200m in 2021 … During 2019 season, finished as runner-up in those three events at TAPPS state meet … In 2021, won the 1,600m in a PR of 4:08.68 at Texas Distance Festival … Runner-up in mile with a PR of 4:07.40 at RunningLane Track Championships … Also, runner-up in 2 Mile with a PR of 8:48.90 at NSAF USA Meet of Champions … Among 2021 national high school list, ranked fifth in 3,000m, 10th in two-mile and 14th in mile.
