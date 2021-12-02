Adam Landén

Imagine a basketball player with the size to work in the paint, but the skills, creativity and shooting to be an elite guard. Thinking of Kevin Durant? Well, we’re talking about someone who’s already drawing KD comparisons: Arkansas’ Jersey Wolfenbarger. In some ways, Jersey was made for this. At 6-foot-5 as a freshman, she’s already the tallest player on the Razorback women’s basketball team. And the accolades are there — she was a McDonald’s All-American and the seventh-ranked player in the nation coming out of high school. But she didn’t get there without work and motivation from an unusual source. For Jersey, it’s about wanting to be the best. That work ethic is what can take a great athlete to the next level. And for Jersey, it can help her realize every basketball player’s dream — becoming the No. 1 overall draft pick.

JERSEY, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO