Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out at least 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As Jeremy Rutherford noted for The Athletic, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington played the role of hero following a shaky start in Tuesday's shootout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

St. Louis now doesn't know when Binnington will next take the ice.

Per the NHL's website, the Blues placed Binnington in the NHL COVID-19 protocol ahead of Thursday's rematch with the Lightning. Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch adds Binnington tested positive for the coronavirus and, as a result, will be sidelined for a minimum of 10 days and six games.

In a corresponding roster move, St. Louis recalled goalie Charlie Lindgren from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. NHL salary-cap rules will prevent Lindgren from reporting to the Blues until Friday, so Ville Husso will start for St. Louis as emergency backup goalie Kyle Konin dresses against the Lightning.

"We hope he's a 60-minute cheerleader," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said of Konin while speaking with reporters about his roster following Binnington's positive test.

Thus far this season, Binnington is 8-5-3 with a 2.80 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and one shutout across 16 starts.