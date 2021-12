In his new book, “Feeling & Knowing,” the prominent Portuguese-American neuroscientist Antonio Damasio explores how emotions play a central role in what we do, how we think, and who we are. This has been a longtime subject of his research and books, and one that has long challenged scientists as well as philosophers. In the book Damasio boils down his answers to 48 very short chapters to explain how reason and emotion are inseparable. Damasio holds a chair in neuroscience at the University of Southern California, where he also directs the school’s Brain Creativity Institute.

