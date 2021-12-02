ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Fossil footprints puzzle scientists: Bear or ancient human?

By CHRISTINA LARSON AP Science Writer
APG of Wisconsin
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON — Prehistoric footprints that have puzzled scientists since the...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
Discover Mag

Evidence Shows Humans May Have Introduced Now-Extinct Wolf to the Falkland Islands

A fossil warrah skull found at Spring Point Farm on West Falkland. The skull is housed at the Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust. (Credit: Kit Hamley/Inside Science) (Inside Science) — An unknown population of humans that left few traces on the landscape of the Falkland Islands may have brought large fox-like dogs still present when Europeans first visited the archipelago in the late 17th century.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Footprints#Animals#Tanzania
ScienceAlert

This Ancient Human Relative 'Walked Like a Human, But Climbed Like an Ape'

Sometime between 7-6 million years ago, our primate ancestors stood up and began to walk on two legs. A defining moment along the winding evolutionary roads to becoming human, this is the feature researchers use to distinguish hominins from other apes. Although why it occurred remains an intriguing mystery. By about 2 million years ago, we became fully bipedal, but there were many steps along the path to get us there. Some of these steps still elude our fossil records, but a new study analyzing the remains of a female Australopithecus that researchers nicknamed Issa, has found another. "Issa walked somewhat like a...
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

Scientists may have found the longest dinosaur in the world. It's called the Supersaurus

The Supersaurus dinosaur, which roamed the United States millions of years ago, may win the title of longest dinosaur in the world. The dinosaur is between 128 and 137 feet, according to research presented at the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology's annual conference, Live Science reports. That means its longer than a Boeing 737 aircraft and a blue whale.
WILDLIFE
AFP

Dinosaur tail found in Chile stuns scientists

Chilean paleontologists on Wednesday presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia which they said had a highly unusual tail that has stumped researchers The remains of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during excavations in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a site known to harbor numerous fossils, by a team who believed they were dealing with an already known species of dinosaur until they examined its tail. "That was the main surprise,â said Alexander Vargas, one of the paleontologists. âThis structure is absolutely amazing." "The tail was covered with seven pairs of osteoderms ... producing a weapon absolutely different from anything we know in any dinosaur," added the researcher during a presentation of the discovery at the University of Chile.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Giant Fossilized Dinosaur Eggs

If finding one set of fossilized dinosaur remains is a good day for archeologists, then they recently hit the jackpot. On that note, a recent excavation provided scientists with a multitude of fossilized dinosaur eggs. Newsweek reports archeologists found not just one dinosaur egg, but 30. Scientists found the titanosaur...
SCIENCE
mymodernmet.com

Scientists Discover a 17,000-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Roamed Enough to Circle the Earth Twice

In the children's classic film Ice Age, a woolly mammoth and a sabertooth tiger trek far and wide to return a baby to its early human parents. While this interspecies friendship may be a bit far-fetched, a new study published in Science proves that mammoths were, in fact, prodigious walkers. Researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks tested the composition of a 17,000-year-old tusk. Their cutting-edge results demonstrate the mammoth migrated so many miles in his life that he could have circumnavigated the Earth twice.
WILDLIFE
ARTnews

Mysterious Ancient Pits Near Stonehenge Were Human-Made, Research Confirms

Stonehenge, seemingly one of the world’s most mysterious archaeological sites, appeared to contain at least one more secret last year when researchers found a series of pits dug into the ground nearby that dated back to the Neolithic era. Those features are, in fact, human-made, according to new research. The Guardian reports that, contrary to theories posed by some experts, the pits are not natural. At the very least, given their uniform size (30 feet across and 16 feet deep), they appear to have had some distinct purpose. “We’ve now looked at nearly half of them and they’re all the same,” Vincent...
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Oldest Remains of Mysterious, Extinct Human Ancestors Unearthed in Siberian Cave

Scientists have unearthed the oldest fossils to date of the mysterious human lineage known as the Denisovans. With these 200,000-year-old bones, researchers have also for the first time discovered stone artifacts linked to these extinct relatives of modern humans, a new study finds. First identified a little more than a...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
IFLScience

200,000-Year-Old Denisovan Fossils Are Oldest Ever Discovered

Researchers have uncovered the oldest fossils belonging to the enigmatic Denisovans, an ancient hominin lineage that is thought to be closely related to modern humans. Dated to 200,000 years ago, the bone fragments were found in a layer of sediment that also contained butchered animal remains and stone tools, providing a glimpse into the lifestyles of our long-extinct ancestors.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy