Steve Martin revealed the first look at Only Murders in the Building Season 2's filming. The star decided to show off the cast of the Hulu series heading into the next salvo of episodes on the streaming service. Martin Short and Selena Gomez are looking happy to be back in the quick snap. Viewers really responded to the series as it became the second most-watched comedy series on the app. Things aren't exactly wrapped up at the end of Season 1 and that's good news for everyone who loved the show. Martin and his band of podcasters will be back in some capacity to solve another case, as it seems from that cliffhanger ending. All three of the main cast members have been full of positive comments about their time making Only Murders in the Building. Check out the photo down below:

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO